Anambra International Cargo Airport receives inaugural flight ahead of Buhari’s approval

President Muhammadu Buhari would in the next three months approve the Anambra Airport Umuleri to a cargo International airport. This is coming on the heels of the inaugural flight operation to the newly built airport yesterday after 30 years when the airport project was first mooted. The flight landed at exactly 2.26 pm. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, whose airline made the first flight, with him and others onboard, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to give a formal approval of the airport to operate as an international cargo airport.

Onyema said that the airport is built to international standard and can accommodate wide body aircraft as the runway is the longest in Nigeria after the Lagos airport with the length of 3.7 km while the tarmac is for carrying Air bus 737. “When we landed here I could not control my tears because when I went on TV to tell the world that we shall complete the project most people started attacking me but today it has been completed in record time. Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, said that the project lasted for 15 months, adding that the control tower is more than an 11 storey building the longest in the country.

He recalled that part of his work plan at inception was to make Anambra State an economic hub and a first line charge in the country, adding that with the airport socio-economic activities in the state would receive a great boost. He announced that Innoson Motors Limited has been awarded the contract of producing all the aircraft steps for the airport and other related facilities. Obiano further announced that very soon the Awka International Conference Centre and stadium would be ready for commissioning.

