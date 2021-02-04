News

Anambra introduces COVID-19 survival strategy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anambra State Government yesterday said it has evolved COVID-19 chain of survival strategy for early intervention in the handling of the virus to ensure low death rate. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, said this yesterday during opening of a twoday training for private healthcare providers in Awka.

Okpala attributed number of deaths recorded so far in the state to late presentation of cases by patients and diagnoses by health personnel, hence the need for early intervention strategy.

He expressed concern over spike in the number of cases since the emergence of the second wave, compared to the first wave, saying the state had recorded one of the least numbers of positive cases during the first wave. He said that the private healthcare providers, “who are closer to the people, should be the first point of call for any patient as about 10,000 tests were conducted between December 7 and January 31 with 1,053 positive cases and 19 deaths.

Okpala said: “They have the power to give medical advice and save more patients, if they do the right thing. “But we can record low cases and no death, if we can do the right thing and adopt the state’s COVID- 19 chain of survival strategy, which is about compliance with safety protocols. “It is also about early recognition of symptoms, early identification with the system, early diagnosis and initiation of treatment by healthcare personnel, early contact tracing and early notification of results and initial treatment. “The state has invested so much resources to contain the spread of COVID-19 but the major problem has been the lack of compliance.

“People and even some doctors will be treating malaria or typhoid and refuse to call for COVID-19 test until the patient starts experiencing shortness of breath or hypoxia. “At that point, it might be difficult to handle such a case.

“We are training the private healthcare providers so we can have a unified practice in the handling of the pandemic and ensure early treatment because delay is dangerous.” Also, the state’s Director, Infection and Prevention Control, Dr. Kenneth Nwokolo, said the state had initiated policies to tackle the party moreso when the disease, including tracing, testing and treatment. He urged healthcare providers to work with the COVID-19 sample collectors in the 21 local government areas of the state. Nwokolo said: “In the case of COVID-19, everybody is vulnerable. So, health professionals in the state should treat every case of malaria as COVID-19, until proved otherwise. “This will make the disease not to progress to severe stage and casualties reduced.”

Our Reporters

