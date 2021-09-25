Politics

‘Anambra is not Imo, votes count here’ — Soludo kicks off guber campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, Chukwuma Soludo, has assured his supporters that their votes will count.

The governorship election in Anambra is billed for November.

Speaking at the commencement of his campaign on Saturday, Soludo said Anambra is not Imo State.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra, has done very well for the state, hence the reason the people want the party to continue.

“APGA is running on a record of performance. The governor is here and has done excellently well. We are also running on a record of hope. APGA has done very well for Anambra and Ndi Anambra want APGA to continue,” he said.

“We will beg for votes; we are not taking your votes for granted, Ndi Anambra. Our target is to be able to reach the one-million vote mark in this election.

“There are some people who are not hoping to win. Even at gunpoint, Ndi Anambra won’t vote for them but they said they will conquer Anambra, not that they will win Anambra. Now, they are carrying money around to buy people, buy some politicians.

“To them, we say Anambra is not Imo. This is Anambra where votes count. This is a democracy where votes will count and if you count the votes, Anambra is APGA, APGA is Anambra.”

His comment may not be unconnected to the decision by the Supreme Court, which declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the end of the Imo governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 273,404 votes; Action Alliance had 190,364 votes; APGA polled 114,676 votes, while APC secured 96,458 votes.

The PDP victory had been challenged in court, and in a unanimous decision in January 2020, a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court held that the APC candidate secured the “majority of lawful votes cast” and satisfied the requirements for the position.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Kaduna crisis reflect foundational flaws Lugard left as Nigeria’s legacy –Rev Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Rev Ladi Thompson, a cleric, security expert and strategist thinker, who has been involved in different capacities in resolving the problem of insurgency and the rising security challenges in the country, spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the festering insecurity in Kaduna State. Why has Kaduna slid into such violent security crisis? Whether the Nigerian […]
Politics

NSCDC deploys sniffer dogs, over 7000 personnel for Ondo poll

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Adewale Momoh

… ZLP cries out over alleged importation of thugs by Fayemi The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on has deployed 60 sniffer dogs and 7,079 of its personnel for the Ondo State governorship election. According to the Corps, the operatives were drafted to the state from the six South West states as well […]
Politics

It’s ridiculous to say nobody owns land – Uwazurike

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Chief Goddy Uwazurike is a former President of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo think tank group. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recently held election of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and insecurity in Nigeria, among other issues   The election of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has come and gone, as a participant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica