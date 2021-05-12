News

Anambra: Jewish community carpets Kanu over election boycott

Posted on

The call by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu that elections will not be held in Anambra State has drawn the anger of members of Judaism religion and Seven-Day Adventists Church, saying that he is on his own. The groups also la-mented what they described as the disenfranchisement of over 400,000 members following the fixing of election dates on Saturdays, a day set aside for their worship. The groups, which spoke yesterday, while addressing journalists, during the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, stated that Kanu neither has the right nor powers to stop the people of Anambra State or the South-East in general from taking part in the general elections in the country. According to the President of Nigerian Jewish Community, Elder Arthur- Regis Odidika, the statement is anti-interest of the Igbo people because we cannot succeed in our quest for development if we do not take part in the elections.

Our Reporters

