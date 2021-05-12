Anambra: Jewish community carpets Kanu over election boycott

The call by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu that elections will not be held in Anambra State has drawn the anger of members of Judaism religion and Seven-Day Adventists Church, saying that he is on his own. The groups also la-mented what they described as the disenfranchisement of over 400,000 members following the fixing of election dates on Saturdays, a day set aside for their worship. The groups, which spoke yesterday, while addressing journalists, during the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, stated that Kanu neither has the right nor powers to stop the people of Anambra State or the South-East in general from taking part in the general elections in the country. According to the President of Nigerian Jewish Community, Elder Arthur- Regis Odidika, the statement is anti-interest of the Igbo people because we cannot succeed in our quest for development if we do not take part in the elections.
Related Articles
Alleged incitement: Igbo youth group asks UK, Israel, others to sanction Nnamdi Kanu
…begs FG to attend to South East’s marginalisation cry Our Reporter The Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide (CIYPW), has charged foreign governments, especially the United Kingdom (UK) and Isreal, on the urgent and compelling need to sanction the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his alleged incitement against […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PIB: We’ll disappoint vested interests, pass bill in April – Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that despite vested interests, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), will be passed in April 2021 to protect national interest. Gbajabiamila gave the assurance on Wednesday while declaring open a two-day public hearing organised by the House ad-hoc committee on PIB led by the Chief […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate: We can’t return Nigeria to parliamentary system
…forecloses 1963 Constitution adoption Omo -Agege: We can only amend 1999 Constitution Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, dashed the hopes of advocates of Nigeria’s return to the parliamentary system of government, insisting that lawmakers cannot swap the 1999 Constitution with the 1963 Republican Constitution in the ongoing constitution review process. Omo-Agege who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)