Anambra JTF dislodge 63 gunmen in Nnewi South, armoury recovered

Okey Maduforo, Awka Over 63 members of the suicide group that has been terrorising Anambra South Senatorial District known as ‘Unknown Gunmen’ have been dislodged by the Joint Task Force against terror in the area. Similarly, the armoury of the suspected gang of killers was discovered and arms taken away by the joint security operatives at an Anglican Church in Ukpor, Nnewi South Council Area over the weekend. Two other camps also came under heavy attack at Ihe Mbosi and Nkwerre Inyi in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and part of Orumba South Local Government Area connecting Enugu State. The operation which com-menced on the eve of last week Friday took the gunmen unaware as the heavy shooting lasted up to Sunday morning, leaving in its trail scores of neutralised suspected killers. Attempt by the gunmen to escape and regroup failed as soldiers and other security operatives had taken over all the escape routes out of Ukpor. Eyewitness account has it that the gunmen had two camps behind the St John’s Anglican Church, Amadin, where they operated from, but following classified intelligence information to the task force they were attacked. “This one lasted from Friday to early this Sunday and we have never seen this before and the gunmen failed in their numbers as their charms could not save them,” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...