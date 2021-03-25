Metro & Crime

Anambra JTF nabs eight suspected cultists, recovers arms

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Officials of the Joint Task Force (JTF) on Security made up of the military and other security operatives have arrested eight suspected notorious cult members a Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement yesterday that the suspected cultists had been involved in several cult activities and had been terrorising the state in recent times. A few days ago, one person was killed by suspected cult members while five people sustained bullet wounds in Awka, the state capital while cultists also beheaded a young man at Okija.

The PPRO said that in line with the avowed commitment of the police to rid the state of criminals, policemen, in conjunction with the military and other security agencies, in the late hours of 23rd March, 2021, raided a couple of criminals’ hideouts at Okija and arrested eight suspects. He said: “The operatives also recovered one long Dane gun, three locally-made double-barrelled pistols, one live cartridge, two knives, one jungle Army camp beret, one red beret, two police belts, one ‘Shisha’ smoking pot and a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“The Commissioner of Police, M. B. Kuryas, while commending the joint patrol team led by the Area Commander, Ihiala, for a gallant performance, equally reassures residents of Anambra that the command would be relentless in taking the battle to the doorsteps of criminal elements hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state and bringing them to book.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hackers steal $750,000, N120m from BA, KLM, Turkish Airlines

Posted on Author John Chikezie

•Two convicted, forfeit exotic cars, houses in Lagos An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison for stealing $750,000 and N120 million from KLM, Turkish and British Airways. The convicts – Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru – were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes […]
Metro & Crime

12 farmers drown in Niger boat accident

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) yesterday said 12 farmers lost their lives when a boat capsized on the River Kaduna. The accident occurred in Shiroro Local Government Area during a downpour. The bodies of two of the victims have been recovered while seven others were said to have escaped. The Director-General (DG) of the […]
Metro & Crime

20 feared dead, several injured in Ogun cult clashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Terror is spreading through Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, as 20 people were feared dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in clashes between members of two dreaded rival cult groups. New Telegraph gathered that the clashes, which started two weeks ago, spread till this week, leaving no fewer than 20 persons, including innocent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica