Anambra JTF nabs eight suspected cultists, recovers arms

Officials of the Joint Task Force (JTF) on Security made up of the military and other security operatives have arrested eight suspected notorious cult members a Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement yesterday that the suspected cultists had been involved in several cult activities and had been terrorising the state in recent times. A few days ago, one person was killed by suspected cult members while five people sustained bullet wounds in Awka, the state capital while cultists also beheaded a young man at Okija.

The PPRO said that in line with the avowed commitment of the police to rid the state of criminals, policemen, in conjunction with the military and other security agencies, in the late hours of 23rd March, 2021, raided a couple of criminals’ hideouts at Okija and arrested eight suspects. He said: “The operatives also recovered one long Dane gun, three locally-made double-barrelled pistols, one live cartridge, two knives, one jungle Army camp beret, one red beret, two police belts, one ‘Shisha’ smoking pot and a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“The Commissioner of Police, M. B. Kuryas, while commending the joint patrol team led by the Area Commander, Ihiala, for a gallant performance, equally reassures residents of Anambra that the command would be relentless in taking the battle to the doorsteps of criminal elements hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state and bringing them to book.”

