Anambra: Judiciary funds management autonomy bill passed into law

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill to provide for the management of funds accruing to Anambra State judiciary from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state to ensure accountability transparency, effective and efficient utilisation of the fund and for other matters. The bill, which was passed into law after it had gone through the third reading, is to be known as Anambra State Judiciary Funds Management Financial Autonomy Law, 2021 and shall come into force on August 16. The bill was sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Doglas Egbuna and 18 other members of the Assembly. According to the bill, the establishment and composition of the judiciary fund management board shall have the chief Judge of the state as the chairman, and the Chief Registrar of the High Court as the Secretary.

Like this: Like Loading...