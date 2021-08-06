Anambra: Judiciary funds management autonomy bill passed into law

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill to provide for the management of funds accruing to Anambra State judiciary from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state to ensure accountability transparency, effective and efficient utilisation of the fund and for other matters. The bill, which was passed into law after it had gone through the third reading, is to be known as Anambra State Judiciary Funds Management Financial Autonomy Law, 2021 and shall come into force on August 16. The bill was sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Doglas Egbuna and 18 other members of the Assembly. According to the bill, the establishment and composition of the judiciary fund management board shall have the chief Judge of the state as the chairman, and the Chief Registrar of the High Court as the Secretary.
Customs defies COVID-19 obstacles, generates N1.5trn revenue
Despite COVID-19 obstruction, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 in the 2020 fiscal year The amount surpassed N1,380,765,353,462 target given the Service and the over N1,342,006,918,504.55 generated in 2019. Customs’ Chief Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, confirmed the figure yesterday in a statement. Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), commended the Service […]
Kukah: Nigerian leaders come to power unprepared
Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, has drawn a nexus between the leadership recruitment process in Nigeria and the underdevelopment of the country. The highly vocal cleric said that those who have ruled Nigeria since independence in 1960 came to power unprepared for the job of running Africa’s most […]
We service our loans based on agreed terms –Honeywell Group
Following last week’s board and management changes in FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank Limited, the management of Honeywell Group has said the loans granted it by the bank are performing and also serviced, according to the terms of agreement. In a statement to this effect, the company said: “We have serviced all our […]
