Anambra killing: Why rival cult group struck at Ozor’s burial – Kinsman

The family of the deceased, Ozor Chibuike Chukwuka, whose burial caused the death of about 20 persons in Ebenebe community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, had earlier been warned that he should not be given a proper burial.

 

Persons suspected to be members of a rival cult group had invaded the burial ceremony of the deceased Ozor, 34 and dispersed mourners while killing about 20 persons.

 

According to a social media user, identified as Godwin Okpala, who claimed to hail from the same community as Ozor in a social media  post, described him as a “notorious cultist” who was killed on December 30, 2021, in Amansea area of the state. He said the rival cult which killed Ozor had warned his family members not to organise a befitting burial for him, as he was not worthy of it, instead he should be buried as a nobody.

 

The social media user also said that Chukwuka who is fondly called Ozor was a notorious cultist who had severally led attacks on the police and its facilities, just as he was highly dreaded during his lifetime. The post read: “This is the man, Ozor Chibuike Chukwuka, that brought about the killing of over 20 persons in his burial. “He is from my town.

 

He was a member of a strong cult, he was feared by all, and very dangerous. He was even among those that led gangs to kill police, burnt their stations, and carted their guns away.

 

“Many of our people were hailing him then, later he died by the sword, he was shot dead in December, and his rival gangs warned that he should not be given a proper burial.

 

They warned that if they do, many heads will fall, and it did fall. “They (rival cult) carried out their threat. And now many innocent people that knew nothing were among the dead. My own cousin was among the dead. Very bad day in Ebenebe.”

 

