Anambra killings distort Igbo race, says Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chirs Ngige, has condemned incessant killings in Anambra State, saying they “distort whom we are”. Ngige, who condemned the gruesome murder of Chike, husband of the late ex-Director- General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria Dora Akunyili, and other residents of the state by gunmen, said it was an “anomie and an unmaking of the Igbo as a race beholden to an ultra-jealous credo of sanctity of life.” In a condolence message to the government and the people of the state on Thursday, the minister urged the law enforcement agencies to fish out the killers of Chike Akunyili as well as those behind other killings and ensure they were brought to justice. He said: “While I stand entirely with the awe and grief-stricken people of Anambra State, beset lately by incessant killings which distort whom we are, it is auspicious again to beckon on all of us to look inwards and reinvent our Igboness; for what is trending, is certainly uncharacteristic.

