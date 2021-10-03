Anambra killings: Ifeanyi Ubah calls for calm

Anambra South Senator and Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has called for calm even as he frowned at recent killings by supposed unknown gunmen, which has now become a daily occurrence in various parts of the state lately.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Igbo News Channel of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Senator Ubah lamented that many innocent souls have been lost within a short period, which does not represent the true interest of Ndi Anambra as a people.

However, he condoled with the families of those whose loved ones were killed by the unknown gunmen.

On the identity of the gunmen, the YPP Candidate said they can’t be Anambrains because Ndị Anambra is known for peace and that the state has always known peace especially during elections, and wondered what has brought about this scenario in Anambra. He called for a change of heart from the gunmen to change their ways and stop terrifying the state.

Senator Ubah however condemned the incitement of youths by some Igbos in the Diaspora and asked all to embrace peace and respect constituted authorities because no process can be achieved in a democratic state without an election

