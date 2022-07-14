Anambra lawmaker appropriates N46m for agric, education

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, is to spend N46 million on agriculture and education in the local government areas of his constituency. A breakdown of the sum indicates that forty three persons, who had earlier been taken on a trip to Egypt to understudy dry season farming, would be given a grant of one million naira each for food cultivation, while books and instructional materials worth three million naira would be distributed to primary and post-primary schools in the area. Disclosing this at Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, when a group known as Aguowulu Progressive Union endorsed him for a second term in office, Obidigwe noted that education is key to human resource development, adding that his constituency, which is predominantly agricultural, has to be given a boost in order to assist them.
Osinbajo chairs FEC meeting, mourns ex-ministers, Olowoporoku, Baba
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers; Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba. Osinbajo chaired the council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vacation yesterday. He was scheduled to return to […]
Osun Guber: INEC lists Oyetola, Adeleke, 13 others as candidates
Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and a member of 8th Senate, Ademola Adeleke, were among the 15 candidates listed yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for July governorship election in the state. Oyetola is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Benedict Olugboyega Alabi is his running mate. Adeleke, despite the […]
Danbatta inaugurates evaluation committee for 2020 research proposals
The Executive Vice- Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has inaugurated a 15- man evaluation committee for the assessment of the 2020 telecommunications- based research from academics in the Nigerian tertiary institutions. According to a statement signed by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu […]
