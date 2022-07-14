News

Anambra lawmaker appropriates N46m for agric, education

Posted on

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, is to spend N46 million on agriculture and education in the local government areas of his constituency. A breakdown of the sum indicates that forty three persons, who had earlier been taken on a trip to Egypt to understudy dry season farming, would be given a grant of one million naira each for food cultivation, while books and instructional materials worth three million naira would be distributed to primary and post-primary schools in the area. Disclosing this at Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, when a group known as Aguowulu Progressive Union endorsed him for a second term in office, Obidigwe noted that education is key to human resource development, adding that his constituency, which is predominantly agricultural, has to be given a boost in order to assist them.

 

Our Reporters

