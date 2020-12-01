News

Anambra lawmaker denies misappropriation of N60m community fund

OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

The Deputy Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Orumba North Constituency Chief Emeka Afoka, has denied allegations of misappropriation of N60million community project fund.

 

The lawmaker further denied the allegation that he imposed a caretaker executive on his home town Ndiowu Town Union, stating an election was conducted to elect a substantive executive for the community.

 

Over 500 protesters including women had stormed both the Government House, Awka and the state Assembly, demanding the recognition of an elected executive for the community.

 

According to an address signed by the community youth leader, Mr Obiora Mgbemene and Orji Onyeka, they alleged that the Community Choose Your Project Scheme instituted by the state government of N20 million each for three tranches was misappropriated by Afoka and those they described as cabals in the community.

 

They further alleged that even as an election had been conducted, the lawmaker has continued to use his influence to impose caretaker committees on the town adding that he has refused to allow the election of a new traditional ruler over the last five years.

