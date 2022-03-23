News Top Stories

Anambra lawmakers divided over Soludo’s statement on Obiano

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA Comment(0)

The statement, yesterday, by Gov Chukwuma Soludo that he met an empty treasury has set some members of the Anambra House of Assembly on war path.

 

Seconding the motion to congratulate Soludo on his inauguration, the Minority Leader of the House and member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, Mr Onyebuchi Ofor, described the immediate past regime of Dr Wille Obiano as a failure, giving credence to the statement by Soludo that he met an empty treasury. “Let me tell you: what Soludosaid istrue, becausethe regimeof Obiano wasa failure andI amnotsurprisedthatthe governor is saying this.

 

“Soludo needs not only our support but prayers, because  he has just inherited problems here and there; and I wonder how he is going to startandhowhehopestosucceed because he inherited an empty treasury, which was caused by the Obiano administration,” he said adding: “We all know that Soludo is not an APGA affair, because his victorywas a collective thing and you know that heisnot, indeed, arealAPGA member and he is governor today is not the making of APGA people.”

 

But the Deputy Speaker PaschalAgbodike, representing Ihiala 2 constituency disagreed with him, contending that Soludo’s statement was not an indication that Obiano is a failure, insisting that the eight years of Obiano’s administration was a huge success.

 

“We have had governors in Anambra State, from Mbadinuju to Obiano, and they all did well and I must add that the former governor did well in the last eight years and you cannot take it away from him and we all know that he chose Soludo and worked hard to ensure that be becomes governor and people still feel that he is a failure, but it is not true,” he said.

 

Obinna Emenaka representing Anambra East constituency challenged the Minority Leader, contending that Obiano is not a failure; but that he was knowledgeable enough to choose a successor that would do better than him.

 

Emenaka further noted that Obiano did his best in view of the circumstances he found himself, noting that it does not call for unwarranted criticism.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Two Nigerians sentenced to death in Ghana for killing four women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Sekondi High Court in Ghana has sentenced Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, both Nigerians, to death over the kidnap and murder of four Takoradi women in 2018.   The judgement, passed on Friday, came after a seven-member jury found them guilty on all the eight counts of conspiracy to kidnap and murder after […]
News

Truckers seek unbundling of NPA electronic call- up

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Truckers in the umbrella of the Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association (COMTUA) have called for the unbundling of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s.e-call-up system (aka Eto) over persistent extortion along the port roads. At the maiden edition of the 2021 Delegate Convention of COMTUA in Lagos, the President of the association, Mr Thompson […]
News

SERAP, 261 others drag NBC to court over ‘illegal’ N9m fine on media houses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the S o c i o – E c o – nomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 261 concerned Nigerians comprising of civil society organisations and media groups have dragged the Acting Director- General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica