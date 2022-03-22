News

Anambra lawmakers divided over Soludo’s statement on Obiano

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

The statement, Tuesday, by Gov Chukwuma Soludo that he met an empty treasury has set some members of the Anambra House of Assembly on war path.

Seconding the motion to congratulate Soludo on his inauguration, the Minority Leader of the House and member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, Mr Onyebuchi Ofor, described the immediate past regime of Dr Wille Obiano as a failure, giving credence to the statement by Soludo that he met an empty treasury.

“Let me tell you: what Soludo said is true, because the regime of Obiano was a failure and I am not surprised that the governor is saying this.

“Soludo needs not only our support but prayers, because he has just inherited problems here and there; and I wonder how he is going to start and how he hopes to succeed because he inherited an empty treasury, which was caused by the Obiano administration,” he said adding:

“We all know that Soludo is not an APGA affair, because his victory was a collective thing and you know that he is not, indeed, a real APGA member and he is governor today is not the making of APGA people.”

But the Deputy Speaker Paschal Agbodike, representing Ihiala 2 constituency disagreed with him, contending that Soludo’s statement was not an indication that Obiano is a failure, insisting that the eight years of Obiano’s administration was a huge success.

“We have had governors in Anambra State, from Mbadinuju to Obiano, and they all did well and I must add that the former governor did well in the last eight years and you cannot take it away from him and we all know that he chose Soludo and worked hard to ensure that be becomes governor and people still feel that he is a failure, but it is not true,” he said.

Obinna Emenaka representing Anambra East constituency challenged the Minority Leader, contending that Obiano is not a failure; but that he was knowledgeable enough to choose a successor that would do better than him.

Emenaka further noted that Obiano did his best in view of the circumstances he found himself, noting that it does not call for unwarranted criticism.

 

