Anambra losses 13,461 hectares of land, 20,000 houses to flood, erosion

Anambra State has so far lost over 13,461 hectares of land to flood and gully erosion since it’s creation and a development that has also led to the destruction of 20,000 houses as at the year 2020 . Consequent upon this, Governor Charles Soludo, has announced the planting of one million trees every year in order to save the state from environmental degradation. Similarly Community leaders and stakeholders in the environmental sector have been urged to embark on sustained sensitization aimed at recovering the huge lost to flood and gully erosion.

These are contained in a resolution during the Town Hall meeting in celebration of this year’s World Earth Day organized by the state Ministry of Environment. Soludo who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim said: “We share the same size of land mass with Lagos State and while Lagos is expanding up to the Atlantic Ocean our state is losing our land to flood and gully erosion and this is unacceptable to us as a government. “So far you can agree with the second paper presenter, Prof. Leonard Muoghalu that Anambra has lost over 13,461 Hectares of land to the gully erosion and flooding and that has also translated to over 20,000 houses lost as at 2020.

“Also we have problems of waste management in Anambra state and that was why the governor had to start with places like Okpoko and also announced that one million trees would be planted every year and we have been sharing coconut trees and other economic trees to save our environment.” Speaking earlier the Commissioner for Environment Engr. Felix Odimegwu noted that the theme of this year’s World Earth Day is: “Clean, Green And Sustainable Anambra State” which also gets the Communities to take charge of their environment. “This year’s World Earth Day is unique because we have chosen to organize a town hall meeting with not only the communities but also all major players such as medical personnel as well as those in the industrial and commercial sectors.”