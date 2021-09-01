Anambra: LP candidate promises enabling environment for business

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo, has vowed to create an enabling environment for business and services to thrive in the state if elected. Agbasimalo, who made the promise during a campign in Onitsha, said: “The business of any government is to create an enabling environment for businesses and services to thrive and attract private sector investors to grow the economy and promote the welfare of the people.

“My government will invest heavily in critical infrastructure like roads, power, housing, water supply, and waste management among others; not only to enhance the ease of doing business but also to make life and living more meaningful.” Agbasimalo also vowed to set the right tone for good governance and build strong, effective and efficient institutions with men and women of character, honour, integrity and self-respect directing the affairs of the state in an open and transparent manner.

“With deep sense of focus and commitment, we shall, in no distant time, change the negative perception, ethics and values of the public service to engender patriotism, competition, productivity and excellence in service delivery,” he said. To achieve the desired result, he assured that his government will review and reduce the size and structure of ministries, departments and agencies to remove areas of duplication, conflicts and waste to enhance operational efficiency and save money for further development.

“I am a youth. I have the interest of the youth at heart. I’m your servant; vote for me, and I will serve you,” he told the youth. Also speaking, the National President of LP, Mr. Julius Abure, commended the qualities of Agbasimalo, saying: “He is a youth, educated, enlightened. It is good for a youth to take over from us. Our destination is prosperity and Agbasimalo will be able to lead Anambra people to their destination.” He implored the supporters to ensure they turn their energy into results at the elections on November 6.

