Anambra LP carpets El-Rufai, others as CBN rejects cash below N500, 000

Anambra State Campaign Council Chairman of Mr Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti of the Labour Party, Jeo- Martins Uzodike, has the described the actions of governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a fragrant display of constitutional ignorance.

The three governors had gone to the Supreme Court to obtain an order stopping the swapping of the currency notes. According to Uzodike, who spoke to reporters in Awka, the governors erred by trying to challenge the constitutional functions of the executive arm of government, which is in the exclusive list. “How can a governor go to court to challenge or tamper with the constitutional functions of the executive arm of government that cannot be challenged?’

“This is tantamount to insurrection on the part of those governors because they lack locus to go to the Supreme Court and they cleverly did not join the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in that matter” “Consequent upon this action they have no grounds o obtain an order of court against a body that was not joined in the suit” Meanwhile, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Awka, a crowd of people stormed the bank with the view to swapping their old notes were disappointed as the apex bank refused to receive old notes below N500, 000. According to some of the people who spoke to our reporter, “we came here with our money and they told us to go to the commercial banks and that they don’t accept any money below N500, 000.”

