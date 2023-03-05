News

Anambra LP denies plot to impeach Soludo

Against fears that the Labour Party House of Assembly candidates would impeach Governor Charles Soludo, when elected at the state assembly on March 11, the State Coordinator for Obi/Datti Campaign Council, Bar Jeo-Martins Uzodike, has denied the allegation. This is as a result of reports that supporters of the Labour Party have resolved to vote against the Soludo-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as a mark of protest against the refusal of the governor to support its Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

This development is currently creating anxiety in the political landscape and has sent the ruling party on the part of sustained dying minute campaign to secure the majority seats at the hallowed chambers. According to Uzodike, who spoke shortly after a joint meeting of the campaign council, party lead- SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY MARCH 5, 2023 ers and House of Assembly candidates of the party said: “Like I said in a radio program today, Soludo is the father of Anambra State based on his position as the governor and the candidates of the Labour Party are sons and daughters of the state and Soludo is my brother and friend.” “We need the Labour Party House of Assembly candidates to be at the Assembly to act as a check on the executive arm of government and not to fight or try to remove the governor.”

“It is also important that the Labour Party wins the State Assembly election in order to cement and further sustain the victory of Mr Peter Obi last Saturday when the entire Nigerians came out to elect their President.” Recall that in the last Saturday election, the Labour Party won two seats at the Senate and six seats at the Federal House of Representatives, a feat the party wants to achieve in the next Saturday’s state Assembly election in the area.

Our Reporters

