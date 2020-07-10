Metro & Crime

Anambra: Man kills son, buries corpse in compound

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A middle-aged man, Christian Alisigwe​ from ihite Azia in Ihiala local government area​ ​ of Anambra State has allegedly killed his four-year-old son, Ebubechukwu Alisigwe.
Alisigwe was​ also reported to have buried the remains of his son in a shallow grave within his compound.
Confirming the incident in a statement, the Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said Police in Azia Police Station arrested Alisigwe for killing his four-year-old son.
According to him, the suspect horridly​ buried the corpse of his son in his compound but the corpse has been exhumed.
“On the 9/07/2020, at about 3:21:pm, Police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 35 years of ihite Azia in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.
“The suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son namely Ebubechukwu Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 4years of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave at his compound.
“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor. Case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation,” the statement read.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sotitobire: Prosecution closes case over child’s disappearance in church

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Long wait in the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, alongside six others over the disappearance of a 13-month-old boy, Gold Kolawole, may soon be over after the prosecution closed its case yesterday. Rounding off its case before the presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, the prosecution team […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom orders disinfection of Govt House as COVID-19 Vice Chair dies of disease

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the weekend ordered the immediate disinfection of the entire Government House following growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. The directive came as Vice Chairman of the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge died from complications from the disease on Sunday. New Telegraph, […]
Metro & Crime

Trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home at the weekend. The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun), disclosed this yesterday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: