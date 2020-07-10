Anambra: Man kills son, buries corpse in compound

A middle-aged man, Christian Alisigwe​ from ihite Azia in Ihiala local government area​ ​ of Anambra State has allegedly killed his four-year-old son, Ebubechukwu Alisigwe.

Alisigwe was​ also reported to have buried the remains of his son in a shallow grave within his compound.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said Police in Azia Police Station arrested Alisigwe for killing his four-year-old son.

According to him, the suspect horridly​ buried the corpse of his son in his compound but the corpse has been exhumed.

“On the 9/07/2020, at about 3:21:pm, Police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 35 years of ihite Azia in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own biological son namely Ebubechukwu Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 4years of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave at his compound.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor. Case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation,” the statement read.

