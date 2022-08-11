Anambra may relocate police station, school for new hospital

The popular Fegge Police Station in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State may soon be relocated to give room for a new hospital to be built by the local government. Similarly, a post-primary school that was constructed in place of a sports ground may also give way for the same project. Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government, Mr. Emeka Orji, made the disclosure at his maiden address to staff and members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He further announced that the council area would soon have fire stations at strategic markets and public places. “I remember in the late 70s and 80s, there was a playground at Umuasele Street fegge. I felt so bad when it was demolished and Urban Boys Secondary School was built.

