Anambra may shut banks, businesses for not accepting old naira notes

Commercial banks in Anambra State are to be closed down over failure to dispense and accept old naira notes as legal tender. Also to be sanctioned are private and public business concerns like shops, filling stations and markets that refuse to accept the old naira notes from the general public. Consequently, Governor Charles Soludo has directed the general public to report incidents of rejection of old naira notes to the government with the names of affected banks and business establishments for sanctions. The governor gave the directive in a statement personally signed by him.

The statement reads: “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers. Tellers at commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits. “The Governor of CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March, 2023. The Governor, Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night. Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500 and N1000) as well as the new notes.

Like this: Like Loading...