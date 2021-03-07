Anambra may sponsor bill to check adulteration of petroleum products

Anambra State government has warned all wholesalers, distributors and marketers of petroleum products especially engine oil in the state to desist from sale of adulterated, unblended and unwholesome oil in any part of state.

The Special Assistant (Oil/Gas) to Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Chris Okonkwo who gave the warning also disclosed that the state government may consider sending a bill criminalising such practice to the State House of Assembly.

He said that Governor Obiano is highly worried about widespread adulteration of petroleum products in the state and he is committed to eliminating such acts all over the state.

Speaking in Nnewi at the end of an unscheduled discreet tour of parts of the state where his team took samples of products on sale for investigative analysis, he said the government’s sledge hammer would soon fall on all the culprits without exception. Chief Okonkwo, who is also the Chairman of the State’s Taskforce on Procurement, Pricing, Regulation and Distribution of Petroleum Products a stated that the state government has .discovered rampant sale of base and unblended engine oil to the unsuspecting public, passing same off as blended engine oil.

“That is unfortunate. You see such unwholesome, adulterated and unblended oil being marketed daily at virtually all street corners of the state. The same goes for the black-market sale of highly inflammable petroleum products in big and small jerry cans that are usually stored in residential areas under risky conditions.

“What they sell are harmful adulterated products. They all constitute health, life and machine hazard to both the engines, generating sets and human beings all over the state.

“It’s condemnable for anyone, in a quest to make money decide to destroy other people’s machineries, vehicles and lives by selling fake uncertified products. We are already looking into it with a view to wiping out such acts,” he said.

