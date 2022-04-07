News

Anambra monarchs dismiss petitions against commissioner nominee

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Traditional Rulers and President Generals from Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday dismissed petitions against the commissionerdesignate for Home Land Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah. Anarah, who before now was the Special Adviser to the former governor, Willie Obiano, on security matters, was accused by some people led by Mr Jonathan Egwu and Obiora Nweke of high handedness and land grabbing in the ten communities that make up the council area and the petitioners urged the state House of Assembly not to clear him. But rising from a meeting of Traditional Rulers and President Generals of the communities as well as leaders of thought in the area numbering fifty four, they in a resolution stated that; “This meeting, which was called following petitions written against Chief Chikodi Anarah; the commissioner-nominee from Awka North, could at best be described as having emanated from busy bodies and meddlesome interlopers who area known for writing frivolous petitions against innocent members of society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Group warn Senator against instigating public unrest, insurrection against AKSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, Senator Bassey Albert has been warned against instigating public unrest, inciting the masses against the person and office of the Governor and any unconstitutional act of insurrection that may derail the prevailing peace in the State. […]
News Top Stories

CEO succession: GTBank sacks 3 EDs, 6 GMs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To pave the way for Miriam Olusanya   One of Nigeria’s top tier lenders, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), has disengaged three Executive Directors and six General Managers, in a shakeup exercise  aimed at paving the way for the emergence of Miriam Olusanya as the next Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank under a Holding Company […]
News

Post-UTME: UNILAG, candidates differ over complaints

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Barrage of complaints have continued to trail the conduct of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) ongoing 2020/2021Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) aptitude test. This is as some candidates faulted the conduct of the online examination, which commenced on February 15 for candidates seeking admission into the university. A candidate residing in Abuja, however, told Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica