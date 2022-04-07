Anambra monarchs dismiss petitions against commissioner nominee

Traditional Rulers and President Generals from Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday dismissed petitions against the commissionerdesignate for Home Land Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah. Anarah, who before now was the Special Adviser to the former governor, Willie Obiano, on security matters, was accused by some people led by Mr Jonathan Egwu and Obiora Nweke of high handedness and land grabbing in the ten communities that make up the council area and the petitioners urged the state House of Assembly not to clear him. But rising from a meeting of Traditional Rulers and President Generals of the communities as well as leaders of thought in the area numbering fifty four, they in a resolution stated that; “This meeting, which was called following petitions written against Chief Chikodi Anarah; the commissioner-nominee from Awka North, could at best be described as having emanated from busy bodies and meddlesome interlopers who area known for writing frivolous petitions against innocent members of society.

