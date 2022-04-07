Anambra monarchs dismiss petitions against commissioner nominee

Traditional Rulers and President Generals from Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday dismissed petitions against the commissionerdesignate for Home Land Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah. Anarah, who before now was the Special Adviser to the former governor, Willie Obiano, on security matters, was accused by some people led by Mr Jonathan Egwu and Obiora Nweke of high handedness and land grabbing in the ten communities that make up the council area and the petitioners urged the state House of Assembly not to clear him. But rising from a meeting of Traditional Rulers and President Generals of the communities as well as leaders of thought in the area numbering fifty four, they in a resolution stated that; “This meeting, which was called following petitions written against Chief Chikodi Anarah; the commissioner-nominee from Awka North, could at best be described as having emanated from busy bodies and meddlesome interlopers who area known for writing frivolous petitions against innocent members of society.
Related Articles
2023: Group warn Senator against instigating public unrest, insurrection against AKSG
The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, Senator Bassey Albert has been warned against instigating public unrest, inciting the masses against the person and office of the Governor and any unconstitutional act of insurrection that may derail the prevailing peace in the State. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CEO succession: GTBank sacks 3 EDs, 6 GMs
To pave the way for Miriam Olusanya One of Nigeria’s top tier lenders, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), has disengaged three Executive Directors and six General Managers, in a shakeup exercise aimed at paving the way for the emergence of Miriam Olusanya as the next Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank under a Holding Company […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Post-UTME: UNILAG, candidates differ over complaints
Barrage of complaints have continued to trail the conduct of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) ongoing 2020/2021Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) aptitude test. This is as some candidates faulted the conduct of the online examination, which commenced on February 15 for candidates seeking admission into the university. A candidate residing in Abuja, however, told Saturday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)