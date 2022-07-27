Anambra motor park managers set to battle Soludo

Trouble is brewing in Anambra State over the management of motor parks across the state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had recently directed all motor park managers and other interested persons to apply for recruitment into the new motor park management system.

Soludo said that it had become imperative that the government take over the park management for optimum utilisation so as to enhance internally generated revenue generation of the state.

To this end, the state Commissioner for Transport, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike had been holding a series of meetings with the relevant stakeholders in order to facilitate a peaceful transition of the new management.

Addressing members of the park managers last weekend, the commissioner, however, gave clarification that the state government would do everything humanly possible to ensure equity, justice and fair play in the on-going reorganisation of the Anambra State motor park management.

Igwebuike, who gave the assurance while playing host to the members of motor park managers in her office at the Jerome Udorji Secretariat in Awka, the state capital, made it clear that the government has no intention to disengage the park managers.

