Anambra moves to prevent floods, shut markets

The Anambra State Government has decided to shut down markets in four local government areas from Friday to Monday next week to prevent floods as the rainy season approaches. They are Ogbaru, Idemili North, Onitsha North and Onitsha South. According to a government statement, Governor Charles Soludo approved a lockdown on the councils from 7am to 6pm daily to guarantee the success of the exercise.

Stakeholders, including leaders of religious, market organizations, town unions, youth organizations, landlord associations have been informed about the development. The state government sought cooperation with the Government Special Committee headed by Deputy Governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim. They are also encouraged to volunteer their services in any form to enhance the success of the exercise. The exercise will be replicated in other councils, according to the state government.

 

