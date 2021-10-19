News

Anambra: National Peace Committee sues for peaceful poll

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

*Candidates to sign peace accord, Nov 4

The National Peace Committee (NPC), Tuesday, sued for peace and orderliness amongst candidates, political parties and their supporters in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Former Head of State and Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Abubakar urged key stakeholders in Anambra State to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere prevailed before, during and after the election.

He condemned the recent orgy of violence witnessed in Anambra State which has claimed the lives of several persons including notable personalities in the state and charged all stakeholders to contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country.

Abubakar disclosed that the NPC has been working in collaboration with various groups to ensure that it achieved the common goal of making the forthcoming election a peaceful and credible exercise.

“As Ndi Anambra prepare for the November 6, 2021, Governorship Election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC) wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4th, 2021, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka

“In ensuring the effective discharge of its objectives, the NPC has been carrying out back-channel negotiations and private meetings for peace amongst political stakeholders across party lines.

“We call on all key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra Governorship election.

“The NPC also wishes to reiterate that as an apolitical body, the peace, unity and tranquillity of the country is of paramount importance which cannot be over emphasised,” Abubakar said.

The NPC appealed to all stakeholders, particularly the political parties and their supporters, to eschew violence  throughout the election season  so that Anambra State will come out of the electoral contest  stronger and live up to its slogan  as the ‘Light of the Nation.’

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

