Anambra needs new lease of life –Agbasimalo

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Anambra governorship election, Obiora Agbasimalo, in this interview with OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN during a recent visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, speaks on his vision for the state and other issues. OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN reports

What propelled your governorship ambition and why the choice of Labour Party?

Why not Labour Party; I would say. Are the other parties not taking jabs at themselves in the court of law? Labour Party is free, it is unencumbered, and the party’s ideology – social democracy, equality and justice is something I agree with and stand with. The ideology works out with my personal belief.

So, that is why I chose Labour Party, and of course, the party has been there since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, it is just that for one reason or the other, it has not been winning elections as often as it ought to be. But right now, with the backing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the backing of what labour actually stands for, Labour Party can actually win elections and Anambra State will be the first example.

What do you think stands you out among the other candidates?

My youthfulness and accountability stand me out. I also have passion for good governance. I believe I’m the youngest of all the candidates running for the governorship seat. This youthfulness of mine will bring the drive and energy to run the state if I’m elected. I’m not someone who will go abroad for medical treatment, I have never gone abroad for medical treatment, so the onus is on me to make sure that our medical facilities work optimally. If for example I need any medical assistance, I will resolve it within the resources of the state. I’m from the private sector; for several years, I worked in a commercial bank where we use to have monthly reviews. At the beginning of every month, we review what we had done in the previous month to know whether we have done well or not and how to improve on what we did. In line with this, I will present myself, let the state score me probably every quarter by looking at what I have done; have I done enough, do I need to do more, what could I have done differently. This is because no man knows it all and it is the people who put me in office will mark my script. These are the things that stand me out and I don’t think other candidates have this in their campaigns. I am a man of integrity and I’m a philanthropist, I believe in giving because I’m selfless.

Do you think you have the capac-ity to dislodge a candidate like the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is contesting the election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state?

The underdog will always have his day even though I really don’t consider myself as an underdog right now because those other parties because of godfatherism issues, they are having their day in courts, taking jabs at themselves, judgements and counterjudgements. So, their squabbles should somehow work in our favour, while we just keep pressing on until will get want we want. That is what is likely going to happen.

Anambra is one of the states in the South-East affected by the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), how will you get the confidence of the youth to cooperate with the government?

The sit-at-home order by IPOB members is primarily because of some reasons which we all know. Their leader is presently incarcerated and he is waiting for his day in the court. And of course, the reasons why they are agitating, I believe they are legitimate. First of all, self-determination is the right of every individual, anybody can choose where he or she wants to be, and secondly, they believe they have been marginalised and this is what the people have complaining about. If they do not feel marginalised, they would not be doing this. So, what we need to do is to talk with them, negotiate with them, but Anambra is just one state. So, I would need the cooperation of the other states in the South-East to manage the situation, and of course, get the federal government involved to look at ways we can manage these things for us to have a peaceful state. It is really a problem right now, but it is something we can resolve if we negotiate with them.

What new will you bring to the table if you become the governor of Anambra State?

Anambra is ripe for the right person to do the right thing. Anambra needs a new lease of life, I’m a youth and I present a breath of fresh air and a separation from the norm, a difference. I’m coming to do things differently. I am somebody without a godfather and who will be faithful to the people; somebody who will have the political will to change things in the state. I want to become the governor of my state, so that I can be an example to other youths and for them to have the confidence to take on political positions. I believe that the youths have not been given the chance to contribute positively to the development of the country. So, I’m appealing to the people of Anambra to give me a chance, let’s see the difference, compare my style of leadership with previous administrations. They will see the impacts I will make in the lives of the people.

What are your plans for the youth and women of the state?

First of all, youths and the women will be highly involved in my cabinet, while the experience of the elderly ones would not be abandoned. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow, they are the energy, they are the driving force of the economy. Sixty-five per cent of Nigeria’s population are youths; they are the ones running the music and entertainment industry on their own with little or no government support. Youths are also the ones behind ICT, so ICT centres would be developed for them to receive training. Education is very important for the youths, particularly the girlchild, so they will be encouraged to go to school. For young men who want to go into business after school, we will encourage them. But will ensure that they get basic education before going into businesses. The apprenticeship system that the Harvard University has even picked up would also be remodeled to meet modern day business operation. As a means of providing seed capital for young people, we will promote entrepreneurial skills of our youths. The youth need to be economically engaged such that there will be no opportunity for any negativeminded politician to use them for illegal activities.

How do you plan to tackle insecurity in Anambra State?

Unfortunately, the security agencies are under the control of the Federal Government right now. The commissioners of Police are not answerable to the state governors when the governors are described as the Chief Security Officers of their states. We have a vigilante group in Anambra State; part of what my administration will do is to create a fourth level of government – the town unions. Presently, in Anambra State, local government administration is moribund, it is almost nonexistence. My plan is to make local governments functional by conducting local government elections for us to a have democratically elected local government chairmen, and then create the fourth arm of government, the town unions. Anambra State has about 177 towns within the 21 local government areas, these town unions are the most democratic arm of government that we have, their elections are simple, they vote just by show of hands, they have a President General, they take minutes of their meetings. I will make sure that I get the minutes of their meetings, so that I can know what they are discussing and the issues in their respective localities. Through the town unions, we should be able to get the data of everybody in the state. Banks do ‘know your customers,’ why can’t I do ‘know your neighbour?’ If you know who lives with you, who is in your neighbourhood, who has moved in and what the person is doing, you would have gone a long way in reducing security challenges in the state. The town unions will work with the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), we can provide security equipment for the vigilante members and get them to work in collaboration with the police. So, local government autonomy, the revival of the town unions and ‘know your neighbour’ policy will help to reduce the security challenges in Anambra State to the barest minimum.

Like this: Like Loading...