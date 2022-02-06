News Top Stories

Anambra: Ngige / Uba take war to Abuja

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 26 in Abuja, there is an air of apprehension over the fate of the exercise and possible cancellation following the leadership crisis of the party in Anambra State.

 

This is coming as the duo of Senator Chris Ngige and Senator Andy Uba have braced up for a final battle at the National Convention as the two factions of the party jostle over the list of delegates that would vote on the said date.

 

Two days to the conduct of the ward and local government congresses in Anambra State, an Awka High Court presided over by Hon Justice Ike Ogu, had in an order, restrained the party from conducting its Congress following an application filed by 18 local government party chairmen.

The chairmen had approached the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining the conduct of the congresses on the ground that their tenures as chairmen have not expired, adding that by the recent judgement of the Appeal Court which reaffirmed the Bar Emeka Ibe as chairman of the party, which they are also beneficiaries by being chairmen of the council areas, the party has no locus to conduct congresses.

 

Despite the two court rulings, the party two Saturdays ago conducted its congresses which led to the emergence of Basil Ejidike as state chairman of the party. Before now, a list of elected executive members of the party in 34 states was published by the party with Basil Ejidike as chairman for Anambra State.

 

According to the Publicity Secretary of the Uba faction of the party, Bar Chukwunonso Chinwuba, they are not aware of any court order against the Congress, adding that exercise has been for closed.

 

But giving the indication that the National Convention may be cancelled, the Secretary of the party faction loyal to Ngige, Mr Chukwuma Agupugo, told Sunday Telegraph that the National Secretariat of the party and its leadership are aware of the Appeal Court judgement and the Awka High Court Order, adding that the only person legally allowed to submit the list of Anambra delegates is the Chairman, Bar Emeka Ibe, who the courts reaffirmed as the chairman and not Basil Ejidike.

 

“The claim by Ejidike and co that they are not aware of the two court rulings is funny because they were duly served and the National leadership was also served the court processes .

 

“The only recognized chairman of Anambra APC by law is Emeka Ibe and should any other person claiming to be chairman of the party, whatever be the outcome of that activity becomes contemptuous of the courts and it portends great risk to the Convention and it’s acceptability before the eyes of the law” ; he said.

 

However, Senator Uba, through his Media aide, Emeka Onyia, in a release, contended that the submissions being canvassed by Agufugo do not hold water, adding that the Congress was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) as well as the National officers of the party.

 

“I congratulate the newly elected executive of our party and the National leadership of the party that came to supervise the election for a peaceful conduct of the Congress,” he said.

Currently, the two factions are gearing up for a major showdown ahead of the Convention in Abuja and it is not yet clear which of the Anambra delegates that would participate in the convention in view of the plethora of litigations at the courts.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 creating additional opportunities for corruption –UN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…warns against diversion of stimulus, emergency funds Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has said the crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic was creating additional opportunities for corruption. He made this known in his message to mark the 2020 International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme, ‘Recover with Integrity,’ delivered by the United Nations […]
News

Nigerian Navy: Central Command’s FOC commends men for being proactive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, has commended his men for ensuring that navy’s presence was continuously sustained at the waterways of the Niger Delta. Speaking at the weekend during the Command’s 2020 Ceremonial Sunset to mark the end of the years […]
News

Gowon: Reps to demand apology from UK Parliament

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday condemned the false allegations by a member of British House of Common againstformermilitaryHead of State, Yakubu Gowon, on looting half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).   The House, in unanimous decision, agreed to write to the British Parliament and demand for a public apology to the former Head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica