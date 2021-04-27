Anambra: Nine die in herders, residents’ clash

Nine people were reportedly killed at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday in a clash between headers and residents of Awkuzu. Crisis erupted among the herders before it spread to the community as the herdsmen started burning houses and other valuables.

The crisis, according to a villager who did not want his name mentioned, started at Ukpomachi village but later spread to the boundary between Igbariam and other neighbouring communities. Ukpomachi village shares a common boundary with Igbariam, the host community of the Anambra State University of Science and Technology, Igbariam campus

The actual number of those murdered in the clash, according to a statement by the police, has not been determined.

Among those killed were adults and children caught in the middle of the violent clash Many residents, including students of the university, fled the community while the institution was hurriedly shut. Social and economic activities were abruptly brought to a halt following the outbreak of violence. Parents hurriedly picked their children from schools.

Meanwhile, policemen were drafted to the area to restore law and order. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said in a statement that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, had ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s Operational and Intelligence officers to the area to identify and apprehend the armed men, who violently attacked Ukpomachi village.

He said a crack team of policemen, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, had visited the scene and conducted an on-thespot- assessment of the incident and had successfully restored normalcy in the area.

The PPRO said adequate security had been put in place to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He said: “The assailants, said to be armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the village in their numbers and attacked the residents, resulting in the death of nine people.

“Identities of the victims and wounded are not yet known. “Many buildings were destroyed while several livestock were lost in the face-off that lasted for some hours.”

