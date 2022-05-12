Anambra: No respite yet for Soludo

Slightly more than a month ago when Prof. Chukwuma Soludo assumed office as the Governor of Anambra State, expectations were off the roofs as per his capacity to deliver on the mandate of the people of Anambra State. Soludo on his part, was positively exuberant and had hit the ground running, leaving no one in doubt that the renowned banker and economist is able to walk his talk. With his exposure, ofcourse, Soludo knew that administering a state, no matter how great his policy thrust is, would not be a tea party.

That notwithstanding, it is believed widely that even the governor’s experiences, may not have prepared him for the intricate levels of disruptive orchestrations that have continued to test the resolve of his administration. The governor in the first place did not inherit any inspiring account balance from his predecessor.

The state treasury was effectively in the read when he assumed office. Except for the interview on Arise Television, the governor never dwells on that as an excuse, because wealth creation is one of his strong points. According to the governor, he inherited debts running into “hundreds of billions of naira” from his predecessor, Willie Obiano.

He said: “In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about N300 million only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny. “I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. “But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there.

God will help us.” As if this set-back was not enough, it seemed an unseen hand was manipulating circumstances and events to undermine the smooth running of the Governor Soludo administration, as the governor’s path appeared to be strewn with thorns and thistles. He had barely reconciled the reality of functioning with limited resources for the time being, when it seemed a massive resurgence of terrorism and banditry hit the state.

The governor had waved the olive branch to no avail; opened his door for negotiations without results and called for parleys and dialogues, yet got no response from the aggressors and agent provocateurs. With the attendant dramatic upsurge in killings, abductions crimes in Anambra State, there seems a sinister plot to break the will of Governor Charles Soludo and hold Anambra State hostage for reasons yet untold. Not many governors would subscribe to their state being held captive by criminals, under their watch. And most definitely, not a governor in the mould of Soludo. With the state still battling to fend off the onslaught of known and unknown gunmen, seen and unseen enemies, traders in the state recently issued their own threats warning that if the state government goes ahead to remove elected leaders of any market union in the state, that they will shut down the State in what they described as the ‘mother of all protests’.

The traders argued that the election of the two markets affected in the press statement released by the State government – Ogbaru relief market and Ose Okwuodu – were conducted in January and February respectively as scheduled by the then Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation under Hon Uche Okafor. Our correspondent gathered that the market elections followed due process as directed by the Ministry and supervised by the umbrella body of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Ministry of Commerce and Trade, security agents, and the media.

The Ministry according to the traders fixed the dates for the election through a memo sent to each of the markets, supervised it and issued certificates of recognition signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the Commissioner, Uche Okafor. Speaking to our correspondent on telephone, the President of Ogbaru relief market, Chief Ndubuisi Ochuogu, said the traders had chased him out of the market because he objected to their demand for immediate protest. He also said since their February election which was adjudged as free, fair and credible, none of the contestants that lost during the election has gone to any court to challenge the outcome of the election and so wondered how the commissioner now includes them in his list of petitioners.

“When I met with the commissioner he said there were petitions against my election which till now are not to my knowledge and that of the Board of Trustees of the market,” he said. In his own reaction the President General of Ose Okwuodu Market, Chief Anthony Onwuejiaka Ezechukwu said they had election into the executive office of the market on February 3 and had a free, fair and the most credible election ever in the history of the market. Nobody has gone to court to challenge the outcome. He told this correspondent that when he heard the news in the state local station, the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), “I went to the commissioner’s office to find out if it was a mistake but surprisingly he told me that there were petitions against my executives but when l demanded to see it he failed to make it available. The crux of the matter is that the new State commissioner for Trade and Industry as it is now called, Dr Obinna Ngonadi had last Thursday issued a press statement titled: “Repositioning of the markets and its leadership for optimal service delivery and collaboration with the State government to actualise its vision for Anambra State”.

The statement read in parts: “In line with Mr. Governor; Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s vision and directives, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rolled out polices to reform and modernize our markets and make shopping pleasurable, so that Anambra State will regain its prominence as the number one place for Trade and Commerce.

“The government intends to strengthen the markets leadership to involve progressive leadership, so that the unions can become effective partners in the modernization of the markets. “Consequently, with these interim measures the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through the Office of the Commissioner has rolled out the following polices for immediate implementation.” The commissioner listed among other things for implementation, the immediate dissolution of caretaker committees in some markets across Anambra State and the reconstitution of new caretaker committees, comprising credible individuals on or before May 12, 2022. The Commissioner also listed as priority assignment of the ministry, the reconstitution of Caretaker committees to replace all the executives whose elections were deemed to be flawed on or before the 12th of May 2022.

He listed the markets affected to include Ose Okwuodu and Ogbaru relief market. According to the statement, “Government will put in place a framework to hold transparent, free and fair elections across affected markets by Option A4 (All registered members will be expected to stand behind their preferred candidate in an open election).

All elections will be held between March and April 2023.” Government listed 32 markets across the State, out of which 30 are run by caretaker committees while two are run by elected officers. As at the time of filing this report, it is not clear yet what path the Government has resolved to toe, to diffuse this looming crisis. As for the traders, they will prefer to confront government in protest rather than have their elections arbitrarily annulled by government. Either way it goes, both parties must be sensitive to the tense situation in Anambra state and must either confront or negotiate on the side of caution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...