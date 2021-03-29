Politics

Anambra now debtor-state, struggling with collapsed security architecture – PDP Chieftain 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

A gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming elections in Anambra State, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, on Monday described the state as a debtor-state, struggling under a collapsed  security architecture.

 

Okwenna disclosed this in Abuja after picking his Expression of Interest and  Gubernatorial Nomination Form at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

He stated that Anambra government groans under the burden of an about N60 billion debt.

 

Okwenna noted that the state was on the way to becoming the poorest state in the country, except for a proactive and determined actions.

 

According to him, the current and outgoing government had been trapped in both internal and external debt that will affect future generations of state so adversely.

