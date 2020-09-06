Anambra: Obiano, Ngige, Arthur Eze, face-off deepens

The two-week political face-off between Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Prince Arthur Ezeh deepened during the week following the entrance into the fray by former governor and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who is insisting that Eze should be sanctioned.

Though there appeared to be a possible reconciliation between Obiano and Eze, when the duo paid a visit to the on-going airport project at Umuleri town in Anambra East Local Government Area, however, the 12 suspended monarchs’ appeals for forgiveness is yet to be accepted by the government.

Obiano and Ezeh have been at each other’s jugular over the non-conduct of local government elections and the fate of local government allocations which Ezeh contended it should be accounted for. It was on the strength of this demands that Ezeh took 12 traditional rulers to Aso Rock Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari last month, but which Ngige condemned.

According to Ngige; it was an insult on the traditional institution for the monarchs to have embarked on such an undertaking without recourse to the office of the governor.

Ngige further accused Ezeh of distracting Obiano and insulting the exhorted office of a governor contending that the office should be respected. He further called for sanction on Ezeh and the banishment of the erring monarchs in the interest of public peace.

But Ezeh through his Media Aid, Mr. Okechukwu Okpala described the submissions of Ngige as mere “ranting”, contending that the former governor is ignorant of the process of crowning and dethroning of traditional rulers.

Okpala described Ngige as an ungrateful person who according to him forgot how Arthur Ezeh helped him years ago in Lagos when he could not maintain his old Volkswagen beetle and how he was helped to settle his bills.

Okpala threatened to expose what he called damning secrets of Ngige to the public if he continues to attack his boss Arthur Ezeh. But in his reaction Ngige said that those allegations Ezeh’s aide levelled against him were untrue insisting that he stands by his words.

Ngige, who spoke with reporters in Awka, the Anambra State capital, further warned that there is a contract recovery panel while he served as governor and that he has facts and documents about how Anambra funds were misappropriated which had names of several godfathers who pledged to return the money but they are yet to do so.

He further contended that he never lived in Festac Town Lagos as Arthur Eze alleged, noting that he first lived in Federal Palace Hotel Lagos, 1,004 Housing Estate as well as Victoria Island. “I stand by what I said that Arthur Ezeh should be sanctioned for aiding and abetting the trip of the 12 traditional rulers to Aso Rock. “While I was living in 1,004, Arthur Ezeh was visiting my house with his people and I used to house and fed them – this happened between 1981 and 1985.

“Be it known also that I never lived in Festac but Victoria Island and it was even Arthur Ezeh and his relatives that lived in Kirikiri. I never had a Volkswagen beetle but a Volkswagen Santana so what they said is untrue.

“People who live in a glass house do not have to throw stones because while I was Governor of Anambra State there was a contract recovery panel which discovered and even indicted so many godfathers who took Anambra people’s money and did not execute those contracts and I have documents and facts in that regard. Arthur Eze should be mindful of his statements.”

He maintained that the 12 monarchs should relocate out of their communities in the interest of “public peace and for their own safety”. Speaking on behalf of his Principal, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye said that Obiano is a peace loving governor who respects the rule of law and would not want to overheat the polity.

Obiokoye further noted that if Arthur Ezeh has extended the Olive branch Obiano is also disposed to peace, noting that at this stage of governance distractions are not welcomed. “Government is studying the situation about the apologies tended by the 12 traditional rulers and you know that the governor is a peace loving person and would not want to be distracted by anything whatsoever.

“We are committed toward taking governance to the grassroots and ensuring that what government is doing impacts positively on Anambra people and this industrial noise is uncalled for,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obiano has donated 130 Innoson vehicles to traditional rulers loyal to government. It would be recalled that Prince Arthur Ezeh handed over CRV vehicles to the 12 traditional rulers suspended by government in recognition of their loyalty to him

According to Obiano while handing over the vehicles it was a promise made to the monarchs by the state government adding that he had earlier increased the salaries of traditional rulers by 30 per cent.

While the 12 monarchs remain suspended, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, promised to intervene in the crisis urging the governor to accept their apologies.

“To err is human and to forgive is Divine, What happened is regrettable and I will do my best to plead with the governor to forgive them and cancel the suspension. Chairman Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe told reporters that one of the roles of monarchs is to ensure peace and ensure law and order adding that the issue is overheating the polity.

