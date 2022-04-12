Anambra orphan with 4 children stranded in Ogun, petitions IGP

An indigene of Anambra State and mother of four, Victoria Nzube Mbachu, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, over her ordeal in the hands of a Yahoo plus fraud syndicate who allegedly defrauded her of over N32 million.

In the petition, Mbachu, a native of Nnobi in Anambra State said despite becoming an orphanat the age of seven, she inherited a lot of land prior to her parents’ demise in 2006.

She added that after the death of her parents, she was mercilessly abused, exploited and abandoned by her relatives, who were selling off her lands rather than giving her training.

The petition reads: “Startingatage13, Iwasrapedbya relative and I got pregnant at age 14. I had my first child at age of 15 with no one to care formeandmybaby. Ihadno option than to turn to street begging.

“In2018, Iwas18yearsold when one, Oluwafemi Salako, a bricklayer, presented himself as a Nigerian Yoruba man, befriended me and moved into my house.

He later took me to a bank where he opened savings account for me, following which he collected the account information including my password.

“Femi Salako teamed up with a yahoo plus chief priest in Nnobi to use my bank account and telephone for fraudulent operations. He arranged the sale of my land, deposited the money into my account and kept withdrawing the money without my consent. I have realised that Femi Salako took advantage of me in very many ways and defrauded me of all my belongings totaling N32 million.

“When I found out and asked him why, he will mercilessly beat me with hands, whip, belts and plywood. Femi in the feat of anger regularly tell me Sithat he will one day kill and use me for money ritual.

“This happened regularly, until Femi Salako decided to traffic me and my children to Lagos and Ogun States, in readiness to kill me for money ritual. While in Ogun State, we found out that police was looking for us and Femi Salako suggested thatweshouldrun away to Cotonou, Benin Republic, but I refused.

Luckily, I was rescued when police from the Special Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti Lagos, intervened.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...