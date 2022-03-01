News Top Stories

Anambra: ‘Over 17,000 apply to work with Soludo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

Twenty-two thousand people have reportedly applied to work under Prof. Charles Soludo, expected to be inaugurated as Anambra State Governor on March 17.

 

Early this month an online application form was launched as Anambra Talent Hunt inviting applicants to make available their personal data and job specifications, which expired yesterday.

 

The Media Assistant to the governor-elect Joe Anatune said as of Friday the number of applications received was 16,000 and that the report of 22,000 applicants as of Monday was possible.

Anatune said the talent hunt is a kind of database that would be retained by the state government to identify the sector each applicant would be employed.

“This is not a one-off thing but a kind of employment bank or database from which applicants are engaged depending on the demand for such job specifications,” he said. Meanwhile, Soludo will be wearing shoes made in Anambra to encourage the local manufacturers.

 

Anatune said in a release yesterday: “Soludo is igniting the battle for the Ogbunike shoemakers in order to carve a good slice of the global footwear market currently at $565.5 billion.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

