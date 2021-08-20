News

Anambra: Oye loses bid to stop Okeke as court retains Umeoji as APGA candidate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Fresh efforts by Chief Victor Oye to stay the execution of the judgement of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court, which adjudged Chief Jude Okeke as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has hit the rock. Oye had brought an application seeking stay of execution of the judgment and leave to appeal the same. But in her ruling yesterday, Justice V. C. Isiguzo, declined the application to stay action on the judgement of Justice B.C. Iheka. She however granted leave to Oye to appeal the judgement. By this action, the court further reinforced Chief Michael Umeoji’s position as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abiodun inaugurates OOUTH Governing Council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …appoints Eye Foundation boss, Hassan as chairman In his determined efforts to reposition Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the Governing Council of the tertiary health institution, appointing Otunba (Dr.) Adekunle Hassan, as its chairman. Hassan, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, United Kingdom […]
News

24 deaths in 72 hours as NCDC confirms 649 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Twenty-four deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications have been confirmed within the past 72 hours in Nigeria. According to the latest figures announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, 649 new infections were confirmed in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), while nine new deaths […]
News

FRSC to motorists: Consider pedestrians when driving

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Sector Commander of Bayelsa State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Usman has appealed to motorists to put into consideration other road users when driving.   This was as he warned that they should also avoid getting drunk while driving.   The Sector Commander, who spoke yesterday in Yenagoa, the […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica