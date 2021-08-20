Anambra: Oye loses bid to stop Okeke as court retains Umeoji as APGA candidate

Fresh efforts by Chief Victor Oye to stay the execution of the judgement of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court, which adjudged Chief Jude Okeke as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has hit the rock. Oye had brought an application seeking stay of execution of the judgment and leave to appeal the same. But in her ruling yesterday, Justice V. C. Isiguzo, declined the application to stay action on the judgement of Justice B.C. Iheka. She however granted leave to Oye to appeal the judgement. By this action, the court further reinforced Chief Michael Umeoji’s position as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State

