Anambra: Ozigbo to declare state of emergency on infrastructure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has stated that he would prioritise rapid development of infrastructure in the state if elected governor. Ozigbo disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the scene of the recent market fire in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

While describing the state of infrastructure in Anambra State as “deplorable and grossly below basic standards for governance,” he revealed that he would be declaring a state of emergency on infrastructural development as one of his first executive actions as governor. “I have spent close to two years travelling through all the 21 local government areas in our state; visiting all in a minimum of eight times. Thus, I know how backward we are in terms of roads and other social services,” Ozigbo said.

