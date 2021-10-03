News Top Stories

Anambra: Panic as guber candidates halt campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

Panic can best describe the mood in Anambra State following killings by the unknown gunmen in the last one week.

 

Against this development, all political activities in the state have been stopped and all posters and branded campaign vehicles have all disappeared from the streets, towns and communities in the area First to stop its campaign rallies is the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Mr Valentine Ozigbo, who after commiserating with the families of those killed, announced the suspension of all campaign rallies and visitations till further notice.

 

According to a release made available to reporters, Ozigbo said: “In the past few days, we have witnessed an alarming escalation of deadly violence in Anambra. We lost an eminent son and several others in what appears to be a renewed violent campaign by bandits.

 

“As a son of the soil and a leader, I find the latest reports of violence disturbing and condemnable. I call for a stop to all acts of violence, particularly against the innocent. “Due to this development and in line with my belief that no life is worth anybody’s ambition, I suspended all my campaign rallies and public appearances scheduled for this week. Every life is precious and ought to be protected and preserved. “Every lawful step must be taken to address the growing incidences of insecurity in Anambra and the South East. Dialogue is a globally accepted approach to resolving agitations for selfdetermination. It is time that the Nigerian government opened the door for non-violent solutions to the crisis at hand. “I call for the end of the dehumanisation of my people, and any people for that matter. Everyone deserves to live in dignity and die with dignity.” Also, in an address to Anambra electorate, Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that it has become instructive that the campaign flag off slated to take place in Onitsha yesterday October 2nd 2021 be postponed indefinitely.

 

Uba, who also extended his condolences to the families of the victims of unknown gunmen, contended that the ruling government of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) has failed to perform its major duties of protecting lives and property and ensuring that law and order were maintained.

 

Uba further said that the level of insecurity in the state was an indication that the APGA government in Anambra state has been overwhelmed by the challenges before it.

 

Deputy Head of Publicity in the Prof Charles Soludo campaign organization and Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Gov Willie Obiano; Mr Emeka Ozurumba, said that since after the flag off of the campaigns, the party was to commence local government tours but had to put it on hold due to the state of affairs.

 

Ozurumba noted that Soludo has been attending condolence visits to the families of those killed, adding that at the appointed time, the campaign arrangements would be made public. Media Aide to Senator  Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Mr Kameh Ogbonnaya and Mr Achilus Uchegbu of Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Media Assistant to Dr Godwin Maduka, confirmed that it would be insensitive for them to continue the campaign tours when sons and daughters of Anambra State were being killed and those alive now leave in fear of the unknown.

 

They, however, blamed the Anambra State government for not being responsive to the current security challenges in the state. But Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, a lawyer, dismissed their submissions, insisting that the security of lives and property was a collective thing and not the exclusive reserve of the government alone.

 

In the last one week or so, Anambra State has been visited with so many killings by some people addressed as the unknown gunmen and lives of innocent citizens have been lost as a result of these incidents.

 

The Anambra State government have sent it’s condolences to the affected families and His Excellency Gov Willie Obiano has placed the sum N20 million for anyone that can give useful information about these killers and their whereabout and has also strengthened all security bodies and apparatus in a bid to stop these killings.

 

 

But true to the nature of the opposition parties in the state, it has become a tool for campaigns and politicking and all the media platforms are awash with statements credited to one candidate or the other.

 

“To this end, we want to state that issues about security are a collective thing and not the exclusive preserve of government alone.

 

“We have vigilant groups and neighborhood watch and these are part of the collective responsibility of all and sundry and it would be wrong and shameful for people to be playing politics with the security of people’s lives.

 

“We have it on good record that some people are trying to capitalize on this situation to manipulate the electoral process and declare themselves winner claiming that there was voter apathy due to insecurity.

 

“The Anambra State government wishes to reiterate its primary commitment to protecting lives and property of everyone in the state, including the opposition that has chosen to overheat the polity.”

 

Similarly, most weddings and funerals have gone low key for fear of the presence of the unknown gunmen and politicians and well to do members of the society have begun to avoid public gatherings.

 

A mortician based in Onitsha told reporters that people come secretly to carry their dead relatives without posters and go to bury them without the usual funfair that goes with it.

 

Special guests to functions now avoid social gatherings but do online money transfer to relatives of the late ones with a plea of not attending physically.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jonathan, Tinubu, Kalu, Lawan, Gbajabiamila toast Buhari on 78th birthday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday, rolled out the drums and paid glowing tributes to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday. In a goodwill message personally signed by Jonathan, the former President wished Buhari God’s blessings as he leads the nation to greater heights. Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s long-standing […]
News

Ogun APC members protest, decry refusal to inaugurate Ijebu North Executive

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeok uta

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday, protested the alleged refusal of the state executive committee to confirm and inaugurate their caretaker committee after nomination.   The members, under the aegis of Dapo Abiodun Youth Forum (DAYF) accused two former deputy governors of the state, […]
News

Fayose: Hypocrisy affecting fight against terrorism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has accused the Federal Government of being hypocritical in its fight against terrorism in the country. Speaking in a recent interview, Fayose said the herders that are migrating and moving to the land on which farmers plant their crops were an issue, adding that either in the North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica