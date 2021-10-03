Anambra: Panic as guber candidates halt campaigns

Panic can best describe the mood in Anambra State following killings by the unknown gunmen in the last one week.

Against this development, all political activities in the state have been stopped and all posters and branded campaign vehicles have all disappeared from the streets, towns and communities in the area First to stop its campaign rallies is the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Mr Valentine Ozigbo, who after commiserating with the families of those killed, announced the suspension of all campaign rallies and visitations till further notice.

According to a release made available to reporters, Ozigbo said: “In the past few days, we have witnessed an alarming escalation of deadly violence in Anambra. We lost an eminent son and several others in what appears to be a renewed violent campaign by bandits.

“As a son of the soil and a leader, I find the latest reports of violence disturbing and condemnable. I call for a stop to all acts of violence, particularly against the innocent. “Due to this development and in line with my belief that no life is worth anybody’s ambition, I suspended all my campaign rallies and public appearances scheduled for this week. Every life is precious and ought to be protected and preserved. “Every lawful step must be taken to address the growing incidences of insecurity in Anambra and the South East. Dialogue is a globally accepted approach to resolving agitations for selfdetermination. It is time that the Nigerian government opened the door for non-violent solutions to the crisis at hand. “I call for the end of the dehumanisation of my people, and any people for that matter. Everyone deserves to live in dignity and die with dignity.” Also, in an address to Anambra electorate, Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that it has become instructive that the campaign flag off slated to take place in Onitsha yesterday October 2nd 2021 be postponed indefinitely.

Uba, who also extended his condolences to the families of the victims of unknown gunmen, contended that the ruling government of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) has failed to perform its major duties of protecting lives and property and ensuring that law and order were maintained.

Uba further said that the level of insecurity in the state was an indication that the APGA government in Anambra state has been overwhelmed by the challenges before it.

Deputy Head of Publicity in the Prof Charles Soludo campaign organization and Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Gov Willie Obiano; Mr Emeka Ozurumba, said that since after the flag off of the campaigns, the party was to commence local government tours but had to put it on hold due to the state of affairs.

Ozurumba noted that Soludo has been attending condolence visits to the families of those killed, adding that at the appointed time, the campaign arrangements would be made public. Media Aide to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Mr Kameh Ogbonnaya and Mr Achilus Uchegbu of Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Media Assistant to Dr Godwin Maduka, confirmed that it would be insensitive for them to continue the campaign tours when sons and daughters of Anambra State were being killed and those alive now leave in fear of the unknown.

They, however, blamed the Anambra State government for not being responsive to the current security challenges in the state. But Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, a lawyer, dismissed their submissions, insisting that the security of lives and property was a collective thing and not the exclusive reserve of the government alone.

In the last one week or so, Anambra State has been visited with so many killings by some people addressed as the unknown gunmen and lives of innocent citizens have been lost as a result of these incidents.

The Anambra State government have sent it’s condolences to the affected families and His Excellency Gov Willie Obiano has placed the sum N20 million for anyone that can give useful information about these killers and their whereabout and has also strengthened all security bodies and apparatus in a bid to stop these killings.

But true to the nature of the opposition parties in the state, it has become a tool for campaigns and politicking and all the media platforms are awash with statements credited to one candidate or the other.

“To this end, we want to state that issues about security are a collective thing and not the exclusive preserve of government alone.

“We have vigilant groups and neighborhood watch and these are part of the collective responsibility of all and sundry and it would be wrong and shameful for people to be playing politics with the security of people’s lives.

“We have it on good record that some people are trying to capitalize on this situation to manipulate the electoral process and declare themselves winner claiming that there was voter apathy due to insecurity.

“The Anambra State government wishes to reiterate its primary commitment to protecting lives and property of everyone in the state, including the opposition that has chosen to overheat the polity.”

Similarly, most weddings and funerals have gone low key for fear of the presence of the unknown gunmen and politicians and well to do members of the society have begun to avoid public gatherings.

A mortician based in Onitsha told reporters that people come secretly to carry their dead relatives without posters and go to bury them without the usual funfair that goes with it.

Special guests to functions now avoid social gatherings but do online money transfer to relatives of the late ones with a plea of not attending physically.

Like this: Like Loading...