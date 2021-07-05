Anambra: Parties draw battle line

Soludo, Uba, Ozigbo, others battle for Obiano’s seat

The stage is set for an interesting contest as the various political parties have nominated their respective candidates for the November 6 governorship position in Anambra State. Felix Nwaneri reports

The battle line for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State has been drawn with the emergence of the candidates of the political parties that have their eyes on the Anambra government house. Already, there are signs that the election will not be a departure from those of the past as governorship polls in Anambra have always been keen contests given the vast majority of indigenes of the state, who have the financial muscle to embark on expensive political projects like that of the governorship. But as the political heavyweights cum candidates, oil their machineries and structures for the battle of titans, the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano is definitely not oblivious of the onerous task ahead of him as he strives to ensure that his party – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – continue to maintain its control of the state. As it stands, there is enthusiasm among the electorate in Anambra State as they wait for November 6, to either give APGA a satisfactory nod by electing its candidate or bid the party farewell by electing another party. While some people in the state believe that APGA has done well in the last 16 years it had held sway, and therefore, deserves to be given the opportunity to further consolidate on its achievements, there are members of another political school, who believe that it is time for change of guard. To members of this political school, the Anambra governorship is an open contest. They premised this assumption on the lingering crises bedeviling almost all the major political parties in the state. It was further advanced that with APGA facing leadership crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) also in crisis as witnessed during their governorship primaries, the various candidates contesting the poll would be banking on their personal strength as none of the political parties could be said to have an edge over others. Thirteen parties met the deadline for the conduct of primary elections, which elapsed last Thursday, but there is no doubt that the race is between the ruling APGA in the state, the centre’s ruling APC and the main opposition PDP. Some analysts are however of the opinion that three major parties would be taking a political gamble if they continue to bank on the same variables that determined previous governorship elections in the state given the peculiarity of Anambra politics. A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, would be flying APGA’s flag, while a former presidential aide and ex-senator, Andy Uba, is the candidate of the APC. The standard bearer of the PDP is a former Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo. Other candidates in the race are the senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah (Young Progressive Party – YPP); Akachukwu Nwankpo (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Ekelem Arinze (Social Democratic Party – SDP) and Obiora Agbasimelo (Labour Party – LP). Those who have also emerged as candidates of their respective parties are John Ikeotuonye (Action Alliance – AA), Azubuike Echetebu (Action Peoples Party – APP), Uche Ugorji (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP) and Afam Ume-Ezeoke (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Nnamdi Nwawuo (Peoples Redemption Party – PDP) and Alex Nwankwo (Accord Party).

Chukwuma Soludo – APGA

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) won the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after polling 740 votes to defeat Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Sir Damian Okolo and Thankgod Ibe, who secured 14 votes, seven votes and four votes respectively at the party’s governorship primary election. This is not the first time Soludo would be running for the governorship of Anambra State after leaving the country’s apex bank in 2009. He was on the ballot for the 2009 governorship election on the platform of the PDD but lost to the then incumbent, Peter Obi of APGA. He made another bid in 2013 on the platform of APGA after leaving the PDP, but the party’s zoning arrangement was not in his favour, so he could not get to the nomination stage. The leadership of the party at the time insisted on Anambra North Senatorial District, where the incumbent, Obiano hails from. With power expected to shift to Anambra South Senatorial District after Obiano, there was no doubt that Soludo was in a vantage position to clinch APGA’s ticket and that played out during the governorship primary election. The professor of Economics, who was born on July 28, 1960, hails from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. The former CBN governor is going into a contest with an intimidating profile that spans across the academia and public service. On completing his secondary school education, he proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he studied Economics. He graduated with a first-class degree in 1984. Afterwards, he went on to obtain his Master’s degree (MSc) in Economics in 1987, and a doctorate (PhD) in Economics in 1989, from the same university graduating as the best student on all levels of his study. In 1998, Soludo became a professor of Economics at his alma mater, and in 1999, a visiting professor at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, United States. He has also lectured in Oxford, Cambridge, and Warwick universities all in the United Kingdom. In public service, he was appointed Chief Economic Adviser to former President Obasanjo and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Planning Commission of Nigeria in 2003. In May 2004, he became the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him into the eight-member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of his administration in September 2019. Though APGA is embroiled in leadership crisis that has seen the emergence of two other governorship candidates besides Soludo, the former CBN governor seems unperturbed as according to him, the process that threw him up was in line with the relevant laws. In his acceptance speech after he was declared APGA’s candidate for the November poll, Soludo, who commended the former governors of the state for their contributions towards the development of the state promised to take the state to a higher level if voted for as the next governor of the state. He added that having served in various capacities in and outside the country, it was time for him to serve the state fully, promising to unveil his manifesto at the launch of his campaign in August.

His words: “Partisan politics aside, APGA is serving the people better, and Ndi Anambra don’t want to go back to Egypt! Of course, the road to Anambra becoming a middle to upper income, livable and prosperous homeland will remain a workin- progress for a while. The government over the next four years will have to lay the foundation for the Anambra Vision 2070. “Ours is a land of infinite possibilities and opportunities. We need continuity, consolidation, and transformation to build on the existing foundation and maximize our potentials. We need to unite and mobilize the creative energies and capital of our people all over the world as well as other investors to live out the essence of our motto: Light of the Nation.”

Andy Uba – APC

The former senator emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after scoring 230,201 out of 348,490 votes cast to decide the party’s candidate. Among those he defeated are Johnbosco Onunkwo (28,746), Chidozie Nwankwo (21,281), George Moghalu (18,596), Paul Orajiaka (4,348), Geoff Onyejeagbu (3,414), Azuka Okwuosa (17,189), Nwokafor Daniel (3,335), Ikoobasi Mokelu (3,727), Kwebuike Ifeanyi (1,466), Godwin Okonkwo (5,907), Ben Etiaba (4,244), Edozie Madu (3,636) and Maxwell Okoye (2,540). Although controversy is still trailing the primary election, following complaints by most of the aspirants, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied cancelling the process. While it seems the courts will decide on who will fly the party’s flag given threats of legal action by the other contenders, Uba is not new to such power play. He was elected

governor of the state in 2007, but served for just three weeks before he was removed by the court on the ground there was no need for the election that saw his emergence as the then governor (Obi) was yet to serve out his tenure. Despite that setback, the former presidential aide, who hails from the Uba political dynasty in Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, never gave up his ambition of leading Anambra State. He launched another shot at the governorship of the state on the platform of Labour Party (LP) in 2010 after losing the PDP ticket to Soludo, but lost the election to Obi. Uba would be banking on the political structure he has built over the years going into the poll. His supporters say he has left clear and positive prints on the sands of time though his welfare programmes. They also say that he has the experience to serve as governor having been there before. As a two-time senator, Uba attracted a lot of goodwill from the Federal Government to the state. He employed the instrument of regular interaction with his constituents to identify their needs and worked towards achieving them.

Valentine Ozigbo – PDP

The immediate past CEO of Transcorp Plc polled 62 votes to to defeat his closest rival, Obiora Okonkwo who got 58 votes for the PDP ticket, while Senator Uche Ekwunife had 44 votes to place third. Winston Udeh had 12 votes, Chris Azubogu (10), Godwin Maduka (five) and Genevieve Ekwochi (three). Walter Okeke and Chidi Onyemelukwe had two votes respectively. An accountant, Ozigbo also has a rich private sector background. He had his first degree in Accountancy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka between 1989 and 1993. He later obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration, with specialisation in Banking and Finance. He had at least 16 years of professional banking experience working in some of the biggest banks in Nigeria. He was Head of Commercial Banking at Diamond Bank Plc for five years between 1995 and 2000, before proceeding to United Bank for Africa where he worked for a year (from 2000 to 2001) as a Business Manager. Between 2001 and 2003, Ozigbo was the Acting Regional Director of FSB International Bank. He later left this role and returned to United Bank for Africa in 2004, where he worked for four years as Head of International Banking. In 2008, he joined Keystone Bank for what would be the last leg of his nearly twodecades- long career in the banking industry. He served as the General Manager of the bank’s Global Transaction operation. After leaving the banking sector, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc In 2011, Mr Ozigbo chose to leave behind his years-long career as a commercial, retail, investment and global banker. His next move was to delve into the hospitality business as the CEO of Transcorp Hilton from where he recently retired to join the Anambra State governorship race.

Akachukwu Nwankpo – ADC

Another former presidential aide, Chief Nwankpo, was nominated as ADC’s candidate through an unanimous a “yes vote” in a direct congress of no fewer than 7,351 delegates from the 326 electoral wards in the state. Nwankpo, who earlier bided for the ticket of APGA but lost out, in his acceptance speech, said no man or woman can determine the fate of anybody against the will of God. He decried the role of money in politics and promised to bring sanity to public administration if elected as the next governor of Anambra State. He also pledged to protect lives and property of Anambra State residents and restore the pride of his people anywhere in Nigeria. Like some other contenders for the governorship position, Nwankpo also has a rich profile in public service. He was appointed as Special Adviser on Technical Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2007. He later became Special Adviser to the President on Technical Matters in 2011, and was appointed as Member/Secretary to the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (SURE-P) Committee, a Presidential Committee with the mandate to invest money saved from partial removal of the petroleum subsidy in infrastructure and social safety net projects. He also served Senior Special Assistant (Special Projects) to the President. During this period, he was Secretary to the Presidential Action Committee on Power and subsequently became the Secretary of the Presidential Task Force on Power that developed the Roadmap on Power Sector Reform (2010-2011).

Ifeanyi Ubah – YPP

The businessman turned politician presently represents Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly on the platform of YPP. He is taking another shot at the governorship of Anambra State after a failed attempt in 2014 on the platform of Labour Party (LP). One hundred and nine delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of Anambra State participated in the primary election that saw his emergence as YPP’s candidate for the governorship election. Ubah, who was the lone aspirant for YPP, was elected through the option-A4 system and 108 out of the 109 delegates voted in his favour with one against him. In his acceptance speech, the lawmaker thanked the party leadership and delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them. “What has taken place today gladdens my heart. It shows the level of trust the party leadership and delegates repose in me. My assurance is that I will hoist YPP’s flag at the Anambra government house come March 17, 2022. “The journey of rebuilding Anambra State has just begun. I will carry this mantle you have given me with pride and strength, till we secure victory for the party come November 6 this year. This party, within three months of its existence in Anambra, took us to the Senate. We are sure the vehicle will also take us to the government house in March next year. When this is done, Anambra and its people will witness the finest dimension of governance,” he said.

Obiora Agbasimelo – LP

Agbasimelo, who is contesting the governorship position of Anambra State for first time was unanimously voted as Labour Party’s flag bearer at its governorship primary election. The former banker, in his acceptance speech, said he has what it takes to win the poll. “My emergence as the Labour Party’s flag bearer has not come by accident but by articulated vision and inspired actions towards the building of prosperity, as I will be bringing my over 15-year experience in public and private sectors. “I can assure you that I am prepared to give quality leadership to this state. We would be committed to the vision and the collective aspiration of our founding fathers to build more infrastructure and create wealth and economic prosperity for our people,” he said, The candidate, who will be 40 in October, obtained a BSc in Management Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife. After his National Youth Service in Yobe State in 2005, he was employed by Zenith Bank. He later became a chartered accountant after obtaining his ACCA certification and also MSc from his alma mater in 2015.

Nnamdi Nwawuo – PRP

The PRP candidate is also trending in the media ahead of the election given his background. He is a native doctor but has decided to try his hands in politics. Nwanuo was returned unopposed after two other aspirants, Chidebere Mba and Humphrey Anaso stepped down from the race for the party’s ticket. Already, the PRP candidate has promised to give priority to health, education and agriculture if elected.’

John Ikeotuonye – AA

Ikeotuonye defeated five other aspirants with 75 votes out of the 101 votes cast during AA’s governorship primary election to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate. Other aspirants were Bonaventure Akabude (seven votes), kenneth Okafor (four votes), Franca Quansa Menkiti (four votes), Evang Emmanuel (six votes) and Peace Nwakonam Chukwu (five votes).

Azubuike Echetebu – APP

Echetebu was elected unopposed after other contestants stepped down for him in a consensus decision. In his acceptance speech, Echetebu pledged to take Anambra State to the Promised Land. He also promised that he will open Anambra State to accelerated development driven by youthful energy.

Uche Ugworji – ZLP

A grassroots politician and businessman, Ugworji was the sole aspirant for the governorship ticket of ZLP. He was therefore unanimously nominated via the raising of hands and a “yes vote” by the delegates present at the party’s congress.

Afam Ume-Ezeoke – ADP

The candidate, who emerged through votes by party delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state has pledged not to disappoint the people if elected into office. He also urged party members to remain committed, noting that the time has come to mobilise people and work hard for the success of the party during the poll. The governorship hopeful served as youth leader for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign organization in Anambra state during the 2015 general election.

Arinze Ekenem – SDP

Ekenem, another lone contestant, won a total of 111 votes out of a total of 114 votes cast by SDP delegates to emerge as the candidate of his party. Speaking on the mandate given to him by the party, Ekenem said the party will win the November 6 governorship election, and also take over the Government House in March, 2022. “SDP has done what it has never done before, by electing a candidate that is sure to deliver result. I believe I will win the November 6 election for the party. We will go to the field with other political parties, and will make sure we checkmate rigging. We know what it takes to win governorship election, so we are prepared,” he said.

Alex Nwankwo – Accord

A journalist, blogger and public relations expert, Nwankwo, who started his political career as a student unionist, is the youngest among the governorship candidates. The 2006 graduate of Anambra State University also holds a Master’s degree in Media and Communication Arts from the University of Abuja. He is the founder of Amity Global Network and publisher of Attention Magazine.

