News

Anambra pastor arrested for raping minor

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The police in Anambra State have arrested a self-style 34-yearold pastor, Chukwudi Chukwumezie, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in Iyaba Egbema Ozubulu in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state. The suspect said to be a pastor with Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, was allegedly arrested about a year ago for defiling another 15-year-old girl in a hotel in Obosi. Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect would be charged after investigation.

He said, “It would be recalled that last year police operatives attached to Obosi Division arrested one pastor Chukwudi Chukwumezie, 34 in charge of Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, who allegedly lured and had unlawful carnal knowledge with a Fifteen years old girl at a hotel along Eze Iweka Road, Obosi, under the pretence of making deliverance prayers for her. “Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen were confirmed by a medical doctor after which the suspect was charged to court for prosecution. “However, the same suspect who presently jumped court bail had in July and August allegedly defiled another 15-year-old girl from Iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu using the same modus of false deliverance.

“The victim was equally taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed. “The suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division following a tip-off and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, John Abang.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa Assembly suspends LG chai

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday suspended the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mohammed Sani Otto, for three months for what it described as insubordination to the state government.   In the same vein, the Assembly also suspended the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area of the state, Lawal Karshi, for acts […]
News

Ondo Deputy Gov sues Assembly over planned impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi yesterday dragged the House of Assembly to court over lawmakers’ planned impeachment proceedings against him.   There are fears that the State House of Assembly may today begin the impeachment process against Ajayi for leaving the ruling party to opposition.   But Ajayi through his lawyer had […]
News

Bauchi CP: Community policing’ll solve Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauc hi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, yesterday described community policing as a potent strategy to solve the security challenges bedevilling the country.   Jimeta made this assertion during the official inauguration of the Bauchi State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) by Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir held at the Government House, Bauchi.   He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: