Anambra: PDP and politics of disqualification

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the intrigues that characterised the recent screening of aspirants for Anambra South Senatorial District ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Barely six months after the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed in its bid to return to power due to anti-party activities by most of its gubernatorial aspirants, members of the party have returned to the game they know best.

Just recently, the party published its list of National Assembly aspirants, who were screened but the outcome of the exercise, has once again showcased the true nature of the party. The party’s gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, who obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Anambra South Senatorial District ticket, was disqualified by the screening committee. Also disqualified were Dr. Obinna Uzor and Chuma Nzeribe.

Those cleared for the senatorial primary election across the three districts of the state, include the self-styled political godfather of the state, Chief Chris Uba; former state chairman of the party, Hon. Tony Nwoye; the senator representing Anambra North, Stella Odua and the senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, among others. While it was not clear why some of the aspirants were disqualified, feelers indicate that Ozigbo failed to scale the screening hurdle because he is still the candidate of PDP in the November 6 governorship election.

The screening panel, according to a source, reason that since some political parties and candidates in the November 6 governorship election are still challenging the outcome of the election at the State Election Petition Tribunal, it will amount to double nomination for him to remain that candidate of PDP in the governorship election and also candidate of the party in the forthcoming senatorial election. The screening committee allegedly said that the process of the November 6 governorship election is yet to be concluded until the tribunal takes a decision on it. They also reasoned that if the tribunal nullifies the governorship election and orders for a fresh poll, it would amount to Ozigbo contesting for both the governorship and senatorial polls between now and 2023.

Uzo shares the same fate with Ozigbo being the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 6 governorship election. The committee was of the opinion that since the matter is yet to be concluded at the tribunal, it will amount to double nomination, allowing him to contest the Anambra South senatorial election. For Nzeribe, the screening committee, in its report, stated that he has a matter pending in court hence his disqualification. Meanwhile, the release of the list of cleared aspirants took party members aback. Some of them are yet to come to terms with the reasons given for the disqualification of the trio, particularly Ozigbo.

The Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organization in a petition challenging his disqualification wondered how a man who passed screening for the governorship election would be disqualified for the senatorial poll. “What changed? Some say the choice of the screening committee was influenced by some aspirants.

Regardless, this can’t stand,” the campaign organization said. Some members of the party also wondered why Uba was not disqualified. Accorsing to them, the self-styled political godfather has not only been a major problem in Anambra PDP but has always played the spoiler in gubernatorial elections.

No doubt, the PDP has prepared the ground for litigation with its action if the suspension is still in place, but many believe that in the case of Ozigbo, the screening committee lost sight of the fact that power to take decision on when an election should be conducted resides with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and should the unlikely happens, the body will take a position.

Similarly, it was argued that the stipulated time frame for election petitions tribunal is 90 days from the date of the declaration of results, while that of Appeal Court is 60 days and another 60 days for the Supreme Court, and going by the duration of the petitions going on at the tribunal, the time frame for the lowest court to the Supreme Court has elapsed.

It would be recalled that the Electoral Act stated that the tribunal commences its duties from the date of the declaration of the election results and in the case of Anambra gubernatorial election, the date was November 6, 2021. Against this backdrop, the PDP screening committee may have shot itself on the leg by giving such a reason as the matter would not clash with the conduct of the general election. Similarly, the conduct of a fresh gubernatorial election takes effect thirty days rom the date of the judgement.

It is feared that the case of Anambra South Senatorial District may not have been unconnected with the ambition of a top senatorial aspirant who is said to be apprehensive of Ozigbo’s chances of emerging as candidate of the party. Ozigbo having achieved a great political mileage in the governorship election is seen by Anambra South District as someone with the capacity to give the incumbent senator, Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Peoples Party (YPP) a run for his money. However, some elements within the PDP in the district, particularly, political godfathers, see his emergence as candidate or winner of the forthcoming election as a recipe for their retirement from Anambra politics.

This, perhaps, explains why disqualification plot was linked to the recently conducted ward congress of the party in the state, which ended in confusion. Uba was accused of hijacking the process and according to an aspirant for Onitsha North 1 state constituency Mr. Ogoegbunam Amaechi, who spoke with reporters, the three-man Delegates Electoral Committee, who came from Abuja to conduct the election on arrival in Awka, the state capital, disappeared into thin air. His words: “At 10.am, they arrived at the PDP state secretariat without the original result sheets meant for the elections but mere photocopies. Anambra PDP stakeholders and aspirants for the election then refused to go to field. People wondered how the party’s leadership was bought over by some individuals.

This is very bizarre!” However, the committee chairman for the congress sighted security challenges in Anambra State, contending that there were no sharp practices or irregularities as was alleged by members of the party. Uba, who declined comments on the issue, noted that he was not a member of the committee and does not have such powers to influence the electoral process. Wading into the matter, the PDP national leadership had to clear 60 aspirants for the party’s primaries for the National Assembly positions.

Specifically, eight aspirants have been cleared to contest, including Ozigbo. According to a certified document provided by a credible source from the PDP’s headquarters, Wadata House in Abuja, dated May 2, the screening committee for the National Assembly aspirants, chaired by Hon. Udeh Okoye, the committee cleared all the senatorial aspirants except Nzeribe. Others cleared are Oduah, Ekwunife, Uba, Nwoye, Uzor, John Emeka and Peace Ezeabikwa. The report showed that Nzeribe was disqualified for deliberately misleading the party in his nomination forms. With this development, the stage set for a battle of the gladiators in Anambra South for the PDP’s ticket and the belief is that should the party insist on a free and fair primary election, personality and not financial muscle will determine where the pendulum would swing to.

