Anambra PDP carpets critics of Atiku

Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at critics of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over insinuations that he is against Igbos of the South East extraction. The duo of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Technical Adviser, Chief Dan Ulasi and the former National Women leader of the party, Iyom Josephine Aneineh, faulted the insinuations during the inauguration of the Anambra campaign council.

They said Atiku has no grudge against the Igboa. They further contended that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, never informed the party about joining another political party despite a series of meetings held over his ambition. “We had a series of meetings with our brother at the Government House, Enugu and in Awka, Anambra state and in attendance was the late Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi, who just passed on.

“Suddenly we read in the media that he has dumped our party for another party and he never said that he has other plans.” The Chairman Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organization in Anambra State, Senator Ben Obi, insisted that Atiku Abubakar is not anti-Igbo, adding that those criticizing him are misrepresenting facts. “Time and time again, he has practically demonstrated his love and trust for the Igbo man. In 2019, he chose Peter Obi as his running mate.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...