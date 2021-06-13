Anambra PDP: Confusion, as faction cancels ward congresses

There is growing confusion over the possibility of conducting the Anambra State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election following the cancellation of the ward delegates congress election held yesterday.

The party had fixed June 26th for the conduct of the party primary but factional executive committee of the party led by Chukwudi Umeaba, announced that the conduct of the ward delegate election to elect delegates for the June Primary election has been cancelled adding that a new date would be announced after discussions with the National leadership of the party.

But the other faction led by Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu yesterday conducted its ward delegate election of which the collation of its results was ongoing as at the time of this report. Speaking with reporters in Awka yesterday Umeaba said: “I have suspected the scheduled Ward Congress on the 9th of June to elect a 3 – man Ad – hoc Committee for the Governorship Primary.

“I will contact the INEC of our great party to give me a new date for the Ward Congress which will elect the 3 – man Ad- hoc Committee for the Governorship Primary. “I will marshal out programs for the growth and winning streaks of our party PDP’ he said. I

t would be recalled that a High Court presided over by Hon Justice A, O, Adeniyi on the 9th of June this year ruled that Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu is not the chairman of the party but Mr. Chukwudi Umeaba as the Caretaker Chairman of the party.

Umeaba further contended: “The High Court judgement which you have is very clear in who is in charge of PDP affairs and programs in Anambra State. That is me Hon. Chukwudi Umeaba, the Acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for the party.

But Ndubuisi Nwobu described the judgement as of no effect adding that there had been a judgement in 2017 which reaffirmed him as the duly elected chairman of the party which he said Umeaba had appealed against which subsists and has not been set aside.

