Anambra PDP: One judgement too many

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the claims and counter-claims to the leadership of the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has heightened fears of the party going into the forthcoming governorship election in the state a divided house

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP proved bookmakers right, when a High Court sitting at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, last week, delivered a judgement sacking Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu as the chairman of the party. In Nwobu’s stead, Mr. Chukwudi Umeaba was declared as the state chairman of the party. The court sacked Nwobu on the ground that he was not elected as chairman of the party in the 2017 congress.

The judgement, which came two weeks to the conduct of the party’s gubernatorial primary election that will see the emergence of PDP’s candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, has created fear and apprehension among the 16 aspirants of the party. But Nwobu, who seems unperturbed about the judgement, described it as an effort in futility.

He said besides the fact that the judgement was delivered at a time the courts were on strike, the plaintiff in the matter, Umeagba and the national leadership of the party had long withdrawn from the matter. He also contended that there is a subsisting ruling of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which is a court of coordinate jurisdiction and that the recent judgement cannot vitiate the initial judgement of Justice A.O. Musa in 2017. The judgement by Justice Musa read in part: “It’s here by declared that the purpoted Anambra caretaker committee led by the Sir Chukwudi Umeagba as conveyed by the 1st defendant press statement dated 19th December 2017, is null and void and of no effect being constituted in breach of the extant provisions of the defendant constitution as amended.

“It is here by ordered that the Executive Committee of the 1st Defendant Anambra State chapter, having been duly elected in the state congress held on the 4th December 2017 and ratified by the National Caretaker Committee at its 449th meeting held on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th December 2017, is valid and subsisting, having regard to the fact that its tenure is unexhausted.” Nwobu, who said there is a valid and subsisting judgement protecting the Anambra PDP executive committee under his headship, maintained that the status quo remains as the judgement has not been set aside.

“It is binding on all until set aside by any appellate court,” he said. But according to the suit filed by Umeaba, there was no validly conducted congress that elected Nwobu as state chairman of the party. He added that before the presidential primary election of the party in Rivers State, only the local government and ward congresses were conducted and that Nwobu was sworn in as a caretaker chairman of the party.

In the said judgement by Justice A. O Adeniyi, the court it ordered that “an order of injunction is hereby issued restraining the 1st Defendant whether by itself, cronies, allies or representatives from further reorganizing, dealing with or parading any person or group of persons listed in pages 14, 15 and 16 of the Brochure for the South East Zonal Congress of 6th March 2021, either as a state chairman, exco members or local government area chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State chapter except the list of already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on the 28th November, 2017 and 1st December 2017, the Senator Grace Bent Ward Congress Appeal panel Report and Barrister Upkai Ukairo Local Government Appeal panel Report under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba.”

As it stands, the 16 governorship aspirants of the party are at crossroads over the primary election schedule for June 26. The question being asked by most members of the party is: Will the exercise hold following the recent judgement? The argument being canvassed by Umeaba that he was handed over the chairmanship of the party by Prof. Alphonsus Nwosu after the local government and ward congresses has a missing link because he failed to state where Nwobu came into the picture.

Umeaba also did not explain at what point did Nwobu became chairman of the party but the plaintiff to the suit, Barr Sam Anyakora narrated that after the congress Nwobu was sworn in as caretaker chairman because there was no state congress and the party was going for the presidential primary election in which a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi was expected to emerge as running mate to Atiku Abubaka .

Anyakora further recalled that Nwobu was asked to hold brief pending the conduct of the state congress, but according to him, he abandoned the local government and ward executives that were duly elected hence the litigations in the court. Though the picture is not clear over forces behind the recent judgement, the silence of self-styled Anambra political godfather, Chief Chris Uba, who is alleged to be behind Umeaba, since the flag-off of political activities in the state has not been golden.

But when contacted on the issue, one of Uba’s aides contended that his name is not in the suit even as he added that any member has the right to go to court to seek redress over issues concerning the party. Given the recent development, PDP gladiators in Anambra State are back to the trenches as issues emanating from the judgement will decide the fate of the gubernatorial aspirants, who have already paid N22 million for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms.

Should the judgement be upheld, the fate of the aspirants would be hanging on a cliff. However, going by the constitution of the party, the state chairman of the party does not have the right to conduct the primary election. The nomination process is the responsibility of the national leadership of the party.

This indeed gives the embattled aspirants a soft landing though another journey to the courts is expected after the conduct of the primary election. This has always denied the party the opportunity of returning to the government house, Awka, which the party lost to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Similarly, most crisis of the PDP are alleged to have been sponsored by other political parties in a bid to stop the party from returning to power and members of the party are always handy to execute the action.

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had a bitter story to tell as candidate of PDP in 2010, when members of the party worked against him, an action, which many believe, paved the way for APGA’s candidate to carry the day. It is also being alleged that some aspirants of the party have been working hand in glove with the Umeaba faction with the belief that he would hand over the ticket of the governorship ticket to them. Similarly, it is being speculated that last week’s judgement is to make way for Senator Ugochukwu Uba, elder brother to Chris Uba, to emerge as candidate of the party which his supporters described as false.

Should the court at the end of the day, affirm that Umeaba is the substantive chairman of the party, it may not affect the fortune of the party if its candidate becomes the elected governor of Anambra State as the matter would be a pre-election matter. It is being canvassed that the argument would be that while the primary election of the party was conducted, there was a chairman in place, which made the exercise valid. However, it is being feared that the development would be the genesis of the party’s woes as some members of the party loyal to Umeaba would choose to support another party if the judgement is set aside.

Fears are also being entertained that with the emergence of two executives of the party, some aspirants of the party may go to another party since they cannot guarantee their fate in the election. Nwobu has however assured them that the judgement will not affect the party’s fortune in the coming election. He is relying on very strong stakeholders of the party at the state and national levels, who seem to believe that he has what it takes to manage affairs of the party at the moment.

Like this: Like Loading...