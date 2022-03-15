Anambra PDP: One party, many crises

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State prepares for its congress, OKEY MADUFORO reports that the unending crisis in the party may affect its chances in the 2023 general elections

Last two Saturdays, the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress was postponed by the national leadership of the party. According to a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party Mr Debo Ologunagba, the state congress slated to take place on March 5, 2022, has been postponed to March 12, 2022.

But the spokesman of the party failed to give reasons for the postponement which has left both the contestants and party members guessing to date. But this development is not new to the PDP in Anambra State as the party has remained perpetually in an internal crisis of leadership.

Trouble started during the regime of Senator Chris Ngige as governor of the state when his traducers who made him governor choose to shake the table and by making the state unsettled.

The self-styled political godfather of the state, Chief Chris Uba, was allegedly convinced of the need to declare a full-scale war against his godson by some top chieftains of the party who felt the then governor is not ready to do their budding hence the party was plunged into unlimited internal crisis.

Later the same set of traducers conducted the party’s state congress that was also later cancelled under the leadership of the then National Vice Chairman South East Chief Olisa Metu though Metu has continued to say that he had no hand in the cancellation of that year’s congresses. Soon a fresh registration of PDP members in the state was conducted which led to the deregistration of Ngige while his opponents had their way.

Ever since then, the party has remained in turmoil and that may have accounted for the party’s inability to produce a governor since the exit of Ngige. According to the leader of the Anambra PDP Integrity Forum, Mr Adulf Nwokoye, who spoke to this reporter, said most of those who claim to be leaders and major stakeholders of the party in Anambra State are only out to make sure that the party does not return to the government house.

“We have the likes of Mr Peter Obi, Olisa Metu, Dr A. B. C. Nwosu and a whole lot of them and they do not have the success of the party at heart. We will agree to conduct primary elections and congresses and after the entire activity they would go to Abuja to scuttle everything and we all start all over again.

“It is our belief that all they do is to assemble us and give us false hope and later go to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to hold meetings at our back and support the party and their candidate,” he said.

Nwokoye recalled what he described as the 2010 conspiracy against the PDP by members who worked for the then-governor Peter Obi, who was contesting in APGA against the party’s candidate, Prof Charles Soludo alleging that the party’s leadership then, worked against the PDP candidate.

Chief Nathaniel Udeozo who is the organizing secretary of the Integrity forum could not hide his anger when he narrated the ordeal former PDP candidate Mr Oseloka Obaze passed through in the 2013 gubernatorial election.

“Despite the belief that the former governor Mr Peter Obi was behind him, the same conspiracy played out and our candidate failed and one wonders what were the plans of our party leaders. People like Senator Ben Obi is a leader in the party but he has so much sympathy for APGA and most of the elections they would pretend to be supporting the party and go behind to work for APGA.

“Please tell me since, after the tenure of Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, our party is no longer the same and we always go for election and perform badly. Today the outgoing state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, wants to come back as chairman and he is having the backing of all these people so that we would still remain in Egypt and continue to play the low ranger status.

“Nwobu told us that if the PDP fails to win the last governorship election he would resign from the party and we are asking why he has not resigned. We indeed pity our candidate Mr Valentine Ozigbo, who they took to the election and abandoned him and none of them truly worked for him and this is part of the conspiracy of these people and now they have come again,” he said.

At a meeting with the PDP South-East Governor’s Forum, the body also made a similar representation, alleging that the state party congress has been hijacked by a cabal that wants to impose their chairman on the party.

They contended that should there be Congress on March 5 the same leadership would be returned and the 2023 general election would showcase the end of the party in Anambra. Though it could not be confirmed, it is being touted that this could be one of the reasons why the Congress was postponed and it was also gathered that some other interested camps in the party are also against the conduct of the Congress.

But Olisa Metu contended that there is nothing like integrity forum, adding that people should be mindful of the kind of statements they make about great leaders of the party. As the party heads for the Congress, four persons have indicated interest in the chairmanship position. They include the incumbent Ndubuisi Nwobu, Bar Okey Muo Aroh, Mr K C Enemuo and Mr Ngozi Agudosi, all from Anambra Central Senatorial District.

When contacted, Aroh noted that it is a new dawn for the party adding that it has become important that the party rises from the ashes of failure occasioned by the unending crisis to glory. He said Anambra has always been a PDP state but the conspiracy in the party is our problem and you do not know whom to trust at some point.

He, however, expressed hopes that with him as chairman the crisis would be over. On his part, Enemuo contended that it is sad that the founders of the party in Anambra State have chosen to remain aloof over the crisis in the party contending that he as a founding member of the party would not allow such unending crisis to continue.

While Agudosi told this reporter that he is challenging Ndubuisi Nwobu to a debate on air to come and tell the party what he has achieved since he has been chairman.

“What those people are saying is correct and I wonder what Ndubuisi Nwobu and his cabal want from the party and I challenge them to a debate on that, we cannot continue this way as a party. All that they want is for the party to continue to nose dive at each election like a rolling stone that gathers no moisture,” he said.

But the alleged stakeholders are not sleeping as according to Ndubuisi Nwobu, those making such malicious and undignified statements against the leaders of the party are being sponsored by enemies of the party just to seek cheap popularity.

“There is nothing like the PDP integrity forum and they are faceless people that don’t have integrity. Our party has remained one united PDP and we have been winning elections. “Against there was never a time I said that I would resign as chairman of my party didn’t win the governorship election and I see these as unfounded allegations by those who are afraid of losing the party Congress.

“That our party did not win the last governorship election is neither the fault of Distinguish Sen Ben Obi or His Excellency Mr Peter Obi or Chief Olisah Metu. “These people are great leaders of the party in Anambra and Nigeria in general and for some faceless elements, who have been paid by some people from other political parties to begin to spread falsehood, is indeed unfortunate.

“It is not because of these their unfounded allegations that the Congress was postponed and I believe that the Congress committee may have some grey areas that they want to look into,” he said.

However, the silence of Chief Chris Uba is indeed not golden as most party members feel that he has his own plans. But when one of his supporters said his boss believes in the democratic process adding that he doesn’t belong to those who want the party to remain in crisis.

“I can assure you that Chris Uba is a loyal party man and would want the due process to be followed in line with the Constitution and guidelines of the party as it concerns the party congresses and he has confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

As the party prepares for the state Congress, most party members are desirous of the party mending fences before the general election.

