News Top Stories

Anambra: PDP rakes in N213m from guber aspirants

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

…APGA, APC yet to commence sale of forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, so far, raised N213 million from sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for its June 26 governorship primary election for the November 6 gubernatorial poll in Anambra State. Thirteen aspirants, comprising 10 males and three females, as at yesterday, have obtained the forms which sale closes today.

They include the senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, Chris Azubogu, Obiora Okonkwo, Wilson Udeh, Emeka Etiaba, Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Maduka, Ifedi Okunna and Godwin Ezeemo. The cost of PDP’s governorship nomination form is N20 million, while expression of interest form is N1 million, bringing the total sum to N21 million.

However, female aspirants are exempted from the purchase of the nomination forms. They are only expected to purchase the expression of interest form. The PDP governorship primary is billed for June 26, according to a timetable earlier published by the party and there have been moves to get the aspirants to settle for a consensus candidate, but most of them rejected the proposal. Also opposed to such arrangement are party leaders and major stakeholders.

While the argument in some quarters is that the party should look towards Anambra South Senatorial District for its candidate for the election in line with the zoning arrangement that has seen the governorship position rotate among the three senatorial districts of the state, some leaders of the party insist on giving all eligible members the opportunity to vie for the ticket.

As it is, the contest has been thrown open given that aspirants, who have so far purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms, are from the central, northern and southern zones. New Telegraph gathered that the governorship hope fuls have, besides the purchase of the forms, been interfacing with the various interest groups within the PDP in Anambra State. Among those who have been crisscrossing these groups scattered across the 326 electoral wards in the state are Okonkwo, Ozigbo, Azubogu, Etiaba and Ekwunife. Meanwhile, a former governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is facing stiff challenges from two members of the Federal House of Representatives – Chukwuma Umeoji and Okwudili Ezenwankwo – for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

The lawmakers, who are opposed to the party handing the ticket to Soludo, expressed fears that the former governor of the CBN may dump APGA if he eventually wins the election. Chief Damian Okolo, who recently expressed his interest in the party’s ticket, is also insisting that the party should go for a loyal party member, who has been in APGA’s fold since inception. But APGA state Chairman, Chief Nobert Obi, allayed their fears, promising a level playground for all the aspirants.

He added that the party has not started the sale of nomination forms and would make it public in due time. The All Progressives Congress (APC), on its part, has not commenced the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for the primary election. State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, who told New Telegraph that his party is presently busy with the membership revalidation and registration exercise, added that it is still early in the day to talk about the sale of forms. However, Senator Andy Uba, Chief George Moghalu, Azuka Okwuosa and Johnbosco Onunkwo are currently neck deep in the battle for the party’s ticket.

This is as it is being touted that the APC will adopt a direct primary election method against the delegate system in which all registered party members will vote to nominate a candidate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

LASG to residents: Ignore ethnic, religious jingoists on social media

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday called on the residents to ignore the viral videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging violence.     The government described the viral videos as tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.   In a […]
Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.   A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available […]
News

A’Ibom expresses satisfaction with schools over WAEC/NECO preparationsnal

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Given the state of preparedness of schools in Akwa Ibom State for students in exit classes to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) the Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed satisfaction with the schools. This was as the government rescheduled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica