Anambra: Police foil attempt to burn down Mgbakwu Station

…as Army, Navy, Police commence joint operations

The Anambra State Police Command Sunday foiled an attempt by hoodlums to burn down the Mgbakwu Police Station in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, which would have been the fourth attack on police formations and officers and men in less than three weeks, failed due to the prompt response of the Command, though no arrest was made.

This is coming as the state’s Joint Task Force on Security (JTF), has commenced patrol of major towns and security flash points in the state.

At most markets, exit border towns such as Ihiala, Ukpor, Umunze, Ifite-Ogwari Enoma, Uli, Uga and Amaesi the JTF made up of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, Civil Defence and Department of State Services (DSS) were stationed at those areas carrying out stop and search on motorists.

Also the joint patrol operations are taking place in Amansea border town to Enugu and Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area.

