Anambra: Police say 9 missing cattle herders, cattle found

The police in Anambra State have stated that cattle herders said to have been kidnapped in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have been found. The state police command also said that some of the 300 cattle, which were alleged to have been rustled by gunmen have also been found.

There had been news of the kidnap of 10 herders by unidentified gunmen, who also made away with 300 cattle belonging to the herders, while asking for N10million, and a gun as Ransom. The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga in an update on Monday said only one herder is still with the kidnappers, and efforts are being made to rescue him. Ikenga stated this in a short press release titled: “Update on the alleged gunmen attack on herders in Anambra State, kidnap of 10 and rustling of 300 cows”.

He said: “In view of the above the Police command got into joint operation with the military. “On 24/4/2022 some of the alleged victims of abduction were seen in the bush unharmed, while one of the abductees is still missing. The joint operatives also discovered some of the livestock in the bush. “Furthermore, efforts are being intensified to locate him (missing herders), and the livestock that are still missing. Further details shall be communicated.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...