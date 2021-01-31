Anambra poll: APGA, PDP dismiss APC takeover boast

The recent boast by the All Progressives Congress (APC), that it would have the keys to the Government House, Awka after the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State has been brushed aside by both the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with both of them perfecting plans to make sure it does not happen.

This is as the 10 gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP have reportedly com menced negotiations with the statutory delegates with some of the contestants said to be offering between N300,000 and N500,000 per delegate for their votes at the July primary election of the party.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago in Awka, the trio of Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodima, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige at the APC stakeholders’ rally boasted that the party would no longer lose elections in the South East noting that the Anambra State guber poll would be the flagship of victory unlimited for the party.

But the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, has described the APC boast as mere lip service adding that the APGA has put in place full proof strategies to ensure that the APC does not win the election.

He said: “It is normal for political parties to make such declarations to rekindle the hopes of their supporters but it is an uphill task in practical terms.

“You must first of all consider the strength of the party in power which is APGA and its track record of achievements which has impacted positively on the Anambra electorates before considering how possible for your party to win the election. “All the same, we are prepared and we have our last cards close to our chest.

When the time comes, we shall see how those boasts can be realized in practical terms.” Also weighing in, Director- General, PDP New Media, Tony Ezike, told Sunday Telegraph that talk is cheap but actions are not same adding that it is on record that Anambra people do not have anything to do with the APC in view of what he called the “inhumanity of the government at the centre on Nigerians.”

He said: “To talk is cheap but it is left for their boast to come to pass and it is not in doubt that Anambra people do not love the APC going by what the government at the centre is doing with all manner of inhumanity on Nigerians.”

He also dismissed allegations that the party’s guber aspirants are offering money to the delegates, who will choose their flag bearer, pointing out that the party is yet to conduct the delegates’ election for the exercise.

It was gathered that the aspirants have been approaching the statutory delegates of the party and some officials who would be taking part in the primary elections offering them huge sums of money for them to nominate them as candidates.

According to some of the statutory delegates, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, they said that their homes have become a Mecca of sorts as aspirants frequent them negotiating and trying to influence the likely delegates for the election.

This may have drawn the attention of the Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, who at a recent stakeholders meeting in Awka, charged the aspirants to stop visiting party officials at the local government, ward and state levels, as, according to him, this is not the way to canvass for the support of the Anambra electorate

