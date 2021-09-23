Anambra poll: I’m in race to set standard – Ozigbo

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has stated that his mission in politics is to set standard and legacy for the state. He said: “Anambra people will be proud of me if elected the governor of the state. I am in the race to set a standard and legacy for the state.

We have suffered a lot of deprivation over the years and this is time to correct this.” Ozigbo, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra during his campaign tour in the area, told the people that he had developed the template for roads, electricity, good health care delivery, education and security.

He also promised to empower the youths and the women by creating job opportunities to enable them to take centre stage in the scheme of development in the state, saying the PDP has interest in human and intellectual capacity to turn around the state for good. “We have a better candidate in PDP; our party is better and we have better programmes for the state and our people.

Vote for PDP for Anambra to shine again” Ozigbo said Meanwhile, the former Governor of Anambra, Mr. Peter Obi during the campaign at Orumba, said Ozigbo was coming to put right all the mess the present government created in the state. He stressed: “Your support for Ozigbo is a support for greater Anambra. The schools in this area were built whenI was governor; the roadsleadingtothisareawere builtwhenIwasgovernorand the present government had refused to maintain them.”

