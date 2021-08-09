Anambra poll: INEC keeps PDP in suspense

The Independent National Electoral Commissioned. (INEC) has delayed until Tuesday to list the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

The commission supposed to release the final candidates contesting the election on August 7, according election guidelines.

The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Stephen Adah had last held that the lower court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to have heard the suit brought before it on the dispute over the leadership of the PDP in Anambra State.

Samuel Anyajolqh had filed a suit at the FCT high court Abuja, claiming that the PDP, arbitrarily imposed the state chairman, exco and other national delegates on members in its South- East zonal congress of March 6, 2021.

The appellate court held that Ndubuisi Nwobu is the authentic chairman of PDP in Anambra State. But despite the decision of the appellate court, INEC said it would wait till tomorrow (August 10) before it would list the candidate of PDP for the election.

